An agriculture spat is brewing between South Africa and Botswana over the restriction placed on certain horticultural commodities. The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development said Minister Thoko Didiza had expressed concern at the restrictions on imports extended by the Botswana Government. “Minister Didiza’s concern is about the negative impact this will have on bilateral trade between the two countries. The minister will seek an urgent meeting with her Botswana counterpart in order to raise her concerns and further listen to her colleague on what may be the underlying concerns that has made Botswana to take this move,” a statement read.

Didiza raised South Africa's concerns during the Southern African Customs Union Summit in July. There was hope that a broader bilateral engagement would take place between agriculture and trade ministers of two countries to clarify the reason for this move from Botswana. “We hope that the engagements will assist in resolving this challenge for the benefit of our countries and industry,” Didiza said The import restrictions are on tomatoes, carrots, beetroot, potatoes, cabbage, lettuce, garlic, onions, ginger, turmeric, peppers, butternut, water melons, sweet peppers, green mealies and fresh herbs. The restrictions, which should’ve ended on December 31, have now been extended for another two years, until December 31, 2025.