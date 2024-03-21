27th St John’s College Easter Rugby Festival 2024

There are no league tables, trophies or medals at the Easter Rugby Festival. It is all about the love of rugby, school spirit and community. St John’s College always welcomes visitors to the festival from far and wide, and this year will be no different. The school said it has a phenomenal line-up of Under-19 College and Under-13 Preparatory teams and fixtures.

Local teams include St David’s Marist Inanda, St Benedict’s College, the Golden Lions XV, Hoërskool Hans Moore, Hoërskool Noordheuwel and the hosts, St John’s College. Kingswood College and Graeme College will be travelling from Makhanda in the Eastern Cape, Bethlehem Voortrekker Hoërskool from the Free State, Hilton College and Maritzburg College from KwaZulu-Natal, Hoërskool Nelspruit from Mpumalanga, SACS and Hoërskool Landbou from the Western Cape, and Falcon College from neighbouring Zimbabwe. The preparatory school sides join the festival from Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. “We look forward to welcoming you to St John’s for a fantastic Easter weekend of schoolboy rugby, filled with unforgettable moments both on and off the field. Whether a player, supporter or rugby fan, we hope your time here with us is enjoyable and rewarding,” said Stuart West, executive headmaster.

The Easter Rugby Festival is a wonderful day out for the whole family, with the St John’s Pre-Prep tea garden, food trucks and beer village available for your enjoyment. The VIP viewing deck, overlooking Burger Field, will bring you closer to the game than ever. This perfectly appointed, luxuriously furnished, terraced deck offers excellent rugby viewing. This VIP area offers serviced lounge areas with a full bar, a gourmet food station, private bathrooms and access to an exclusive garden within the Heineken Beer Village. The school says it will showcase the best schoolboy rugby on Burger and C rugby fields, which will also be live-streamed via the SuperSport Schools app.

“We recognise that sport and education play an important part in nurturing the growth potential of well-rounded young people, fostering healthy competition and teamwork for a brighter future. Standard Bank is thrilled to be part of a platform that unites communities through the universal language of sports,” said Tshiamo Molanda, head of Youth and Mass Market PPB SA, Standard Bank. For your safety and convenience, St John’s College is a cashless venue and debit and credit cards will be accepted. Tickets are available through Webtickets.

General access: R55 each day Children under the age of 6 and students in school uniforms (not school tracksuits) may enter the event free of charge. Parking: R15 each day. Disabled parking is available at the D rugby field entrance. Security will escort guests to the designated disabled parking area.

VIP viewing deck tickets (these tickets include general access to the festival and are available through Webtickets only): • R235 on Thursday • R285 on Saturday

• R200 on Monday FESTIVAL TIMES Thursday, 28 March: Gates open: 7am (no access after 8.30pm)

VIP viewing deck opens: 10am Bars close: 10pm Saturday, 30 March: Gates open: 7am (no access after 4.30pm)

VIP viewing deck opens: 10am Bars close: 8pm Monday, 1 April: Gates open: 7am (no access after 5pm)