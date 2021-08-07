947’s Anele Mdoda crowned best breakfast show host in the country

Johannesburg - Anele Mdoda isn’t fazed about beating an all-boys club to be crowned the best breakfast show host at the South African Radio Awards. The 947 radio host beat Algoa FM’s Wayne Hart, Jacaranda FM’s Martin Bester, Kaya FM’s David O’ Sullivan, Metro FM’s Moeti “MoFlava” Tzatziki, and Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa, to be crowned best breakfast show host in the country this week.

“Contrary to popular belief, talent follows no genitalia so I don't look to see if I beat boys or girls. I service radio,” Mdoda told the Saturday Star. The eleventh edition of the SA Radio Awards was a virtual event hosted by talented comedian Loyisa Madinga. There were 80 winners from over 30 categories. The 37-year-old, who hosts 947's breakfast show Anele and the Club said she was delighted.

“Right now I feel blessed to be able to be one of the people that keeps the business of laughing going, the business of thinking, debating, engaging, the business of putting people in a good mood so they give their best to their families and obviously the business of keeping businesses in business by making sure that the economy is churning and people are buying. “It feels good to be one of the best at doing all that.” She credited her consistency as one of the major keys to her success on radio.

“Consistency is definitely the key, and being the one who listens more than the listeners listen. “Everyone has a story but not everyone has a mic. When you listen to my team, you will hear that we pass the mic to everyone.” 947’s Anele Mdoda was crowned the best breakfast show host in South Africa. File image. Her bright and bubbly personality on her show has seen her become a firm favourite among morning listeners in the country.

But is Anele a morning person? “I haven’t figured this out yet but what I do know is that even when I am not working, my body wakes itself up at 5am ... then I go back to sleep if I don't have to be up. “The question here is ... am I happy to be up? No, but by the time I am in the shower, I am.”

Waking up in the early hours of the morning to get ready for her show is also not a struggle. Well, most of the time. “If I have whisky the night before, then yes it's definitely a struggle,” she said as she giggled away. Asked why she thinks she had become such a hit among her listeners, she said: “Because Anele Mdoda loves Anele Mdoda so much! Ha ha ha I just believe they know what they will get and my life rolls out in front of everyone.

“The good, the bad and when someone can take you along their bumpy ride ... it makes for a fun time.” She said she’d had plenty of great memories as host of her show, however, witnessing her team grow from strength to strength sticks out as the highlight so far. “Interviewing Mam Noxolo Grootboom was special, watching Thembekile grow into one of the finest newsreaders in the world, and seeing Cindy being recognised for her hard work as a sports anchor are my best memories. She has done breakfast radio for 22 years.