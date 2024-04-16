SA’s culinary landscape is about to witness a seismic shift with the grand opening of Sec, a restaurant nestled within the sophisticated confines of Clico Boutique Hotel in Rosebank. Conceived by the visionary Chef Dario de Angeli, renowned for his innovative culinary approach, Sec promises to redefine dining experiences in South Africa. At Sec, every detail is meticulously curated to provide an unparalleled journey for the senses.

The restaurant’s design is an ode to lightness and airiness, blending organic African and Eurocentric themes seamlessly. Guests will be ensconced in an ambiance of tranquillity, with light wood tabletops, grass lamp shades, and designer wooden chairs adorning the space. Splashes of yellow and black on the walls pay homage to the restaurant’s logo and subtly nod to Clico Hotel’s inspiration — Veuve Clicquot champagne. Stepping into the courtyard, patrons will find themselves immersed in an al fresco dining paradise. Underneath umbrellas and LED-lit skies, they’ll indulge in long lazy lunches or intimate dinners, surrounded by lush greenery and the gentle hum of conversation.

Sec is a groundbreaking restaurant located within Clico Boutique Hotel in Rosebank, South Africa. Led by Chef Dario de Angeli, Sec offers a unique dining experience that blends tradition with innovation, wellness with indulgence. Pictures: Supplied. The name 'Sec' embodies the restaurant's playful spirit, with a modern and catchy logo, Sec invites guests to "take a sec" and savour the moment, both in dining and in life. But what truly sets Sec apart is its culinary philosophy—a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, wellness and indulgence. Chef Dario's menu transcends mere sustenance, offering bespoke dishes and drinks crafted from cold-pressed, fermented, and ethically sourced ingredients. Sec's menu is a testament to Chef Dario's dedication to authenticity and exploration. From Egyptian frost salt to Italian San Marzano tomatoes, each ingredient is carefully selected to elevate the dining experience.

Guests can expect culinary delights like home-made Morcilla, braised wagyu cheeks, and the signature "green and cold" Samphire salad prepared tableside with Dungeness crab and apple salad, finished with a touch of gold leaf for an extra touch of opulence. "We want to influence the way people eat and the decisions they make about their food," says Chef Dario. "Our goal is to create memorable tasting experiences that leave our guests rested, calm, and more knowledgeable."