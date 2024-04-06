A look into how McJunior clinched the BBMzansi title

After months of thrilling television content, with many contestants vying for the coveted “Big Brother Mzansi” title, Mjuneiro, fondly known as “Inkabi yase Atlanta McJunior”, was announced as the winner of Season 4. While there were many jaw-dropping events that transpired at the house, viewers got an insight into how he scooped the title.

When he initially moved into the house, McJunior – the season's underdog – was a reserved room-mate. Despite the challenges that came with living in Biggie's house, McJunior’s genuine personality and shrewd strategy helped him win over the audience. During the first week of the season, the housemates found out that McJunior was a true recluse who only spoke with them when it was absolutely necessary.

During the first live eviction show, he talked about how PapaGhost couldn’t seem to put aside other people’s opinions as the house got ready for its first wager presentation. That was one of the first times he was in the spotlight. One housemate who was able to get him out of his shell was Disruptor Fahima, who often went to him and quizzed him about his lack of connection with her.

It is revealed that he stated that he was not interested in keeping friends from the season when he exited the game, which is one of the reasons why he did not connect on an emotional level with any of his fellow housemates. Not one to purposely create chaos, McJunior proved that he could stand the heat in the kitchen by standing up to occasions that threatened his personality in the house. He had a long-standing beef with PapaGhost, which he mentioned in his final diary session that he is not interested in squashing outside the house.

The two had their first clash after McJunior called PapaGhost out on the first live show while confirming one of Lawrence Maleka’s questions. Their bickering and fights happened over wager preparations and house duties but came to an abrupt end a few weeks before the end of the season. The two eventually found a way to coexist peacefully, realising that their differences were not worth the ongoing conflict. Despite their rocky start, they managed to put aside their differences and focus on the bigger picture of winning the competition.