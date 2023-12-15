A look into the top South African podcasts of 2023 on Spotify

As the year comes to a close, we take a look at some of the leading South African podcasts of 2023 on Spotify, that gave listeners a platform to engage with information that is relevant to their lives. Podcasts have become an essential part of many people's daily routines, giving them a pool of interesting content to choose from.

Spotify reveals that 2023 has seen a massive growth in the popularity of South African podcasts. Here are just some of the trends that Spotify Wrapped year-end round-up reveals about the South African listenership’s favourites. Among the breakout creators of the year are Wisdom and Wellness with Mpoomy Ledwaba, Gugulethu Nyatsumba's "After School is After School with Sis G.U." and TikTok influencer Ayandastood of "Paradigm Shift with Ayandastood," which discusses topics related to reinterpreting and reimagining the social constructs that are all around us.

Host Ledwaba, who had an epiphany after a battle with postpartum depression, created a Wellness Hub offering courses and resources – and a podcast – for those seeking self-care, while the list of popular podcasts would not be complete without the obligatory true crime entry. “True Crime South Africa”. "Rorisang Thekiso talking purity, faith, and being a child star," and "Nomzamo Mbatha: The Power of Finishing, Self-Awareness and Representation," both on "Wisdom and Wellness with Mpoomy Ledwaba," were the highlights of 2023 in South Africa. South Africa's own "JazziQ and Friends," which features guests like Kamo Mphela and Amapiano star MFR Souls and discusses the local music industry.

The Spotify-produced "What Now? with Trevor Noah," "Popcorn and Cheese" with Robot Boii and Mpho Popps, and "Outspoken Owls," hosted by Katie Mohammed and Lynne Forbes, are among the new programmes nominated for the best new podcast of 2023. "Podcast and Chill with MacG," "Ideas That Matter," with Vusi Thembekwayo, and "Wisdom & Wellness with Mpoomy Ledwaba," a podcast series focused on holistic well-being and personal growth, are among the top podcasts in South Africa. The podcast "A victim-centred podcast [that] offers detailed coverage of solved and unsolved South African true crime cases" is hosted by Nicole Engelbrecht and is available in South Africa. Engelbrecht's programmes, such as "A South African Mindhunter with Dr Brin Hodgskiss," perfectly capture the essence of what draws listeners to this genre.