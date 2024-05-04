A year later, Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman laureates boast robust business skills and expansion

A year has almost come to pass since the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award hailed reigning queens, Zama Ngcobo and Clair Blanckenberg last year. The awards pride and honour women who imbibe the spirit of Grande Dame of Champagne, Madame Clicquot; these are tenacious, trailblazers and fearless women who sit at the throne of entrepreneurship. A year later, Bold Future Award laureate, Ngcobo expressed that the award has broadened her knowledge on entrepreneurship, and reinforced her as a business woman, especially in cementing herself in a male-dominated industry.

“As a construction lawyer, I advise in male-dominated industries, so the exposure was invaluable for me and my firm. But it also gave me access to spaces where we embrace femininity within the workplace amidst the stronghold of a male- dominated industry, uniting in strength and softness as formidable female forces,” said Ngcobo. The founder of WMN Attorneys Inc, a boutique commercial law firm that provides specialist advice in male dominated industries, including infrastructure, natural resources and technology, stated that she felt honoured to be a recipient of the Award. “I have always been a fan of Veuve Clicquot. When a brand you have long admired and believed in, also believes in you, that was a full circle moment for me,” she said. Meanwhile, noting she deserved the award, founder of Reel Gardening, Blackenberg said: “It’s lovely to be recognised, not just for the work I am doing, but also for being the woman that I am. I did not win the award because Reel Gardening was a great idea or because I had a patent, I won the award because I am a bold woman and I have built a mission-driven business that uplifts other women.”

Reel Gardening has revolutionised home cultivation and food security in the country, through an innovative embedded seed tape system. Claire Blanckenberg is last year’s Bold Woman Award winner, she says post the awards, she has launched another branch of her company: Reel Gardening, in Singapore. She has also, expanded her team by hiring 12 workers. Picture: Veuve Clicquot (supplied) Being the laureates of the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award and as mentees of the jury panel, both women’s lives have immensely changed in terms of entrepreneurial and leadership growth. Blanckenberg alluded that her business was soaring to new heights, following the launch of another branch in Singapore and growing her team by hiring additional twelve members.

On the other hand, Ngcobo pointed out that before being a recipient of a prestigious award, she was a regular lawyer. However, post the award ceremony, she has woven her way to business, by advising on forging mergers and acquisitions at her firm, she advises tech startups and business opportunities in Africa, China and London. “The judges evaluated my business, my life, and my ambitions, and what they told me was ‘you have proven yourself as an attorney, now it’s time to take a step back from being a lawyer, put on your businesswoman hat and look for growth opportunities to start expanding’,” said Ngcobo. Nhcobo and Blanckenberg noted that winning the awards has encouraged them to be at the forefront of women empowerment and leadership.