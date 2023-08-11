According to science, Fulham’s Issa Diop is the sexiest footballer in the Premier League

Johannesburg - Despite his popularity amongst female and male fans alike and being crowned a heartthrob by the British public, footballer Jack Grealish is not the sexiest player in the Premier League, a new study has found.
The research, conducted by Live Football Tickets, a leading secondary marketplace for football tickets, found that French footballer Issa Diop was named the sexiest Premier League football player, with a golden ratio score of 90.91 out of 100.
The 26-year-old Fulham FC centre-back had a near-perfect score when applying the Golden Ratio to his looks.
Following closely behind the top spot is Marcos Senesi. The AFC Bournemouth defender has a Golden Ratio score of 90.24 out of a possible 100, and in third place was fellow defender John Egan from Sheffield United with a Golden Ratio score of 89.83.
Meanwhile, Arsenal FC forward Gabriel Martinelli ranked in fourth place, with a golden ratio score of 89.83, and Danish footballer Joachim Andersen placed fifth with 87.03 out of 100.
Rounding off the top 10 was Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko in sixth in the list with 86.11, Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard followed in seventh with a 86.03 score, Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White took eight place with 85.67, while Aaron Hickey and Elijah Adebayo place ninth and tenth with 85.01 and 84.90, respectively.
Surprisingly, Grealish, an England international and Manchester City forward, didn’t make the top ten at all, with a score of just 63.98 out of a possible 100.
In order to compile the research, Live Football Tickets focused on the Premier League players with the top market value and analysed each one utilising the golden ratio, a mathematical symmetry which influences perceived attractiveness.
A seed list of the top five highest valued players, as of July 2023, in each Premier League team was also obtained, images required for the computation of the geometric golden ratio proximity for each footballer were then collected, and a computer vision algorithm was then used to identify facial landmarks of prominent facial features.
Subsequently, ratios between the computed landmarks were then used to approximate the geometric golden ratio of each image and this value was then converted to a %, where a value closer to 100% indicates their face matches the golden ratio more closely. Data is correct as of August 3 2023.