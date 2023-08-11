According to science, Fulham’s Issa Diop is the sexiest footballer in the Premier League

Johannesburg - Despite his popularity amongst female and male fans alike and being crowned a heartthrob by the British public, footballer Jack Grealish is not the sexiest player in the Premier League, a new study has found. The research, conducted by Live Football Tickets, a leading secondary marketplace for football tickets, found that French footballer Issa Diop was named the sexiest Premier League football player, with a golden ratio score of 90.91 out of 100.

The 26-year-old Fulham FC centre-back had a near-perfect score when applying the Golden Ratio to his looks. Following closely behind the top spot is Marcos Senesi. The AFC Bournemouth defender has a Golden Ratio score of 90.24 out of a possible 100, and in third place was fellow defender John Egan from Sheffield United with a Golden Ratio score of 89.83. Meanwhile, Arsenal FC forward Gabriel Martinelli ranked in fourth place, with a golden ratio score of 89.83, and Danish footballer Joachim Andersen placed fifth with 87.03 out of 100.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus (L) is congratulated by Gabriel Martinelli after scoring the second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, 09 April 2023. Picture: EPA-EFE/PETER. Rounding off the top 10 was Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko in sixth in the list with 86.11, Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard followed in seventh with a 86.03 score, Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White took eight place with 85.67, while Aaron Hickey and Elijah Adebayo place ninth and tenth with 85.01 and 84.90, respectively. Surprisingly, Grealish, an England international and Manchester City forward, didn’t make the top ten at all, with a score of just 63.98 out of a possible 100. In order to compile the research, Live Football Tickets focused on the Premier League players with the top market value and analysed each one utilising the golden ratio, a mathematical symmetry which influences perceived attractiveness.