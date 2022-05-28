Activists wants child protection to be highlighted and spoken about everyday

Johannesburg - Dr Shaheda Omar understands and acknowledges the importance of commemorating National Child Protection Week. However, the clinical director of the Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children says raising awareness of the safety of children in South Africa shouldn't only be highlighted once a year.

Instead, Omar says there is an urgent need for child protection to be highlighted and spoken about on a daily basis. “At the Teddy Bear Foundation, and as a child rights activist, child protection is not only highlighted during child protection week. It is important every hour, every minute, and every second. Children should be protected all the time, regardless of where and what the circumstances are.” There is an urgent need for child protection to be highlighted and spoken about on a daily basis. Picture: Robert Mabusela Next week marks National Child Protection Week in South Africa.

It’s commemorated in the country annually to raise awareness of the rights of children as articulated in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and the Children’s Act (Act No. 38 of 2005). This year, special attention will be drawn to the national issue of teenage pregnancy, which saw a spike during Covid-19 of teenagers giving birth in 2020. Omar, who works closely with abused children in the country, said it was important for South Africans to remain focused on child protection, long after the week has been commemorated.

“Child Protection week creates a stir, and raises the attention of the public. Everyone is focused on children and the plight of children, their safety, and the many risks they face. However, that is short-lived because people have short memories. All these horrible cases that we hear about are brought to light during the week, like the toddler who was chopped to pieces and then dumped and stuffed in a packet on the highway. “We also heard about the grade ten girl who was gang-raped, and also the children who were poisoned by their father. But all of this is quickly forgotten as soon as Child Protection Week is over.” A young girl plays with a South African Flag in her hands during the Launch of Child Protection Week at the Abraham Kriel Childcare in Langlaagte, Johannesburg. Picture: Itumeleng English. Omar says it’s crucial that there are daily reminders of child protection.

“It is the one week in the year where there's so much emphasis on children, and people are flying down to Lusikisiki, where government is going to be out in full force, honouring and protecting the safety of children by having a big launch. That costs money. “But what we need is to utilise those resources, to make sure that this is a regular message for each and every person out there.” She also highlighted the importance of tapping into the needs of those who live in rural areas or those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“These people do not have access to modern technology. We must utilise methods and means of communication that will reach everyone.” The Pre School Children from around Tshwane mark Child Protection Week by marching around Atteridgeville holding placards, protesting against children Abuse. Picture: Lefty Shivambu “Not just providing the information, but also ensuring that these people in the far distant lands and rural areas get the resources. “It’s all very well for us to speak about Child Protection Week, but if people do not know where to go and what to do and do not have means of transport to the nearest family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit or to the nearest child welfare organisation, then we are actually failing our children and failing families out there.”

Omar has also shed light on some of the many problems children face in South Africa, including their safety at home and at schools. “It's an arrogant assumption that children are safe at home. During the lockdown, many children were victims of violence, including emotional, physical and even sexual abuse. They were neglected, too. Home is supposed to be the place of safety and security. However, what Covid-19 did was unveil that children are not always safe at home. “Schools are supposedly a place of education, learning, and growth development. But many children are victimised at school. There is corporal punishment. They are bullied by their peers and violated by educators.

“During Covid, there has also been a lot of internet challenges, where children are exposed to cyber-bullying, sexting, and sextortion. Children are being compromised and violated, and this has impacted their well-being and self-esteem.” She says other issues, such as Eskom’s woes, the bleak economy, and the current war, have also impacted children. “The loss of household income and unemployment has had a huge impact on children. Many do not have access to nutrition and food. There is food insecurity. More children are becoming stunted and are suffering from malnutrition.”

Meanwhile, The Film and Publication Board (FPB) has announced that they will be visiting communities and schools in Mpumalanga and Northern Cape to raise awareness and call for action for everyone to pledge to protect children online. The FBP agreed with Omar that it was important that emphasis was placed on child protection throughout the year and not just one week. “The South African government has, through the introduction of the legislation, such as the Films and Publications Amendment Act, ensured that those who commit crimes against children using the internet also face the full might of the law,” says FPB Interim CEO, Dr Mashilo Boloka.