Afrika Tikkun Bambanani on a mission to ‘Love first, teach later’

Johannesburg - At the forefront of transformative early childhood education stands Afrika Tikkun Bambanani, guided by a profound philosophy encapsulated in the words “Love a child first before you teach them.” Leading the charge is Theresa Michael, CEO of Afrika Tikkun Bambanani, who passionately champions the power of nurturing education as the cornerstone of a child’s developmental journey.

Afrika Tikkun Bambanani, an integral wing of the esteemed South African non-profit organisation Afrika Tikkun, is wholly dedicated to Early Childhood Development (ECD) for children aged 1 to 6. For Theresa Michael, the journey of education commences with the unwavering commitment to providing a nurturing environment that embodies love, care, and support. “At Afrika Tikkun Bambanani, we firmly believe that a child’s emotional well-being is the bedrock of their learning experience,” asserts co-founder Tessa Forman. Before plunging into academics, young learners are immersed in an atmosphere radiating with affection and understanding. This nurturing environment fosters a sense of security and trust, creating a strong foundation for their educational journey.

Afrika Tikkun Bambanani believe that a child’s emotional well-being is the bedrock of their learning experience. Supplied image. With Michael and Forman at the helm, educators at Afrika Tikkun Bambanani exemplify the “love-first” philosophy by establishing profound connections with each child. Genuine care and empathy form the essence of these relationships, nurturing a deep sense of belonging and encouraging children to approach learning with enthusiasm and curiosity. The commitment to “Love-First" education transcends beyond mere gestures. Theresa Michael underscores the significance of recognising each child’s uniqueness and embracing their diverse experiences. By tailoring their approach to cater to individual needs, educators ensure that every young learner receives personalised attention and development.

Beyond the immediate impact on early childhood, this nurturing approach sets the stage for lifelong learning. “When children feel loved and valued, they are more receptive to exploring and embracing new knowledge,” explains Tessa Forman. This emotional foundation lays the groundwork for a lifetime of active engagement and an insatiable appetite for learning.