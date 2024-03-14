Air travel can be one of life’s true joys. In the decades since the Boeing “Jumbo” 747 made it feasible for even ordinary folk to affordably travel the world, many millions have been able to do so. Air travel has never been easier, but some of us still feel the impact of long-haul flight, jet-lag and hours of relative inactivity, especially as modern airliners are able to stay aloft longer than ever. It needn’t be that way. Serving more than 170 destinations worldwide from its award-winning Doha hub, Hamad International Airport (DOH), Qatar Airways crew get to go to many places, often. They share some hacks for arriving at your destination looking and feeling like a star on the red carpet at the Oscars.

Hydrating and moisturising are key to keeping your skin fresh. Hydrate: Unless you live in, say, Chile’s Atacama Desert, the air in a pressurised cabin is generally drier than the air you’d breathe on the ground. Nowadays it’s less of an issue because of the use of space-age materials – such as the carbon composites used in the Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Qatar Airways and others – which enable cabins to have more humidity than before. But Qatar Airways crew reckon it is still a good idea to sip plenty of water. For the same reason, applying a little moisturiser can stop your skin from drying out. Hydrate, hydrate and hydrate again – though cabins have more humidity than before. Go easy on the bottle of bubbly: It’s nice to enjoy a drink or two when the seatbelt lights go off and the drinks trolley comes around, or to savour a glass of good wine with your meal. But too much alcohol can have a dehydrating, diuretic effect, say the Qatar Airways crew. In case you decide on non-alcoholic alternatives: Qatar Airways serves a variety of beverages as part of their welcome drinks, including freshly produced juice, iced tea and coffee, popular cold beverages as well as an interesting variety of mocktails, such as pineapple margarita, apple cooler, orangeade, pineapple punch, and spiced tomato with Tabasco and a slice of lemon. Want to celebrate without risking inebriation? Try Le Manoir des Sacres’ So Jennie, a luxurious alcohol-free pale pink sparkling beverage solely made of the finest grapes. Try to sleep: Airline cabins are quieter than ever and conducive to some shut-eye once airborne. A number of airlines now offer lie-flat beds and Qatar Airways crew recommend the airline’s Qsuite cabins, repeatedly voted the World’s Best Business Class offering. Qsuite features a revolutionary business suite design and the world’s first double bed in the class. Even a few hours of sleep can help you feel less groggy when you land.

The indoor Orchard garden at Hamad International Airport is sure to revive many a weary traveller. Pack the right kit: Many travellers find that noise-cancelling headphones, eye-masks, neck-pillows and other gizmos work well. It’s worth trying them at least once. Although airlines offer blankets – and in many cases, pyjamas – regular flyers often carry a sweatshirt to cut the chill of the aircraft’s air-conditioning. Some travellers also find that wearing reading-glasses rather than their usual contact-lenses is more comfortable when flying. Granted, it is difficult to remember everything for a trip, especially when it comes to packing amenities for the flight. Qatar Airways provides every Business Class passenger with an amenity kit specially designed by Diptyque to ensure pampering all flight long. From lip balm to hydrating facial mist, anti-ageing moisturiser, hand lotion and perfume, to a plush set of ultra-comfortable pajamas. The 100% cotton pajama set from The White Company is a favourite among frequent travellers, providing a comfortable outfit on a long-haul journey. You can swim some laps at the Oryx Airport Hotel’s Vitality Wellbeing and Fitness Centre, at the airport’s South Plaza Freshen up: Depending on which airline and class you’re travelling, you may have access to showers or spa facilities at a transit airport. Hamad International Airport, which serves more than 50 airlines, has a number of its lounges available to layover passengers not travelling first- or business class. You can swim some laps at the Oryx Airport Hotel’s Vitality Wellbeing and Fitness Centre, at the airport’s South Plaza near the yellow Lamp Bear, or take a steam bath, and even play a game of squash before boarding your flight for the next leg of your journey. The state-of-the-art Hamad International Airport was clearly designed with passenger comfort and convenience in mind. The airport’s South and North Plazas have facilities that offer showers as well as signature services such as table massages, facials and nail care. Many passengers find a massage helps rejuvenate the body and soul, and a variety are available at Hamad International Airport. You can take a steam bath and even play a game of squash before boarding your flight for the next leg of your journey at the airport’s South Plaza. See the light: Long-haul flights that cross one or more time-zones can cause jet-lag, which is a disruption to the body’s circadian rhythms – essentially, your body-clock. Symptoms can vary from mild insomnia and feeling drowsy during the day, to anxiety, headaches and unsettled digestion. Flying from west to east generally triggers more serious symptoms than flying east to west.