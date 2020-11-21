Alleged gang boss Ernest ’Lastig’ Solomon murdered after surviving alleged gang hit six months ago

Just six months ago, alleged gang boss Ernie “Lastig” Solomon survived an alleged gang hit outside his nightclub in Hawston, Hermanus, in the Western Cape. Yesterday, he wasn’t as lucky. The alleged 28s gang boss, actor, and rapper was shot dead on Friday morning while travelling on Rondebult Road in Boksburg, Johannesburg. It is alleged that Solomon was shot dead while driving in his white BMW at the intersection of Rondebult Road and Kingfisher Avenue. Alleged gang boss Ernie “Lastig” Solomon was shot dead while driving in his white BMW at the intersection of Rondebult Road and Kingfisher Avenue According to information received, multiple shots were fired at the BMW killing the driver, while three other people, who were in the car, including a child, sustained serious injuries.

The injured victims were airlifted to hospital following the attack, however it is now known that Solomon succumbed to his injuries. It is not known whether the other passengers have survived.

Boksburg police confirmed that a shooting had taken place in the area on Friday morning, however, details remain sketchy at this point, as the police would not immediately give full details.

Cape Town 14-03-2013 28s gang leader Ernie "Lastig" Solomon at the launch of his movie, A Lucky Man, at the Ahtol Fugard Theatre in Caledon Street on Friday, March 14, 2013. picture Henriette Geldenhuys

The Saturday Star has however confirmed from sources that it is indeed Solomon who was gunned down.

It is alleged that the 62-year-old was in Johannesburg under witness protection.

Earlier this year, Solomon,and his son were shot at and wounded at their nightclub in the Western Cape. Solomon was shot five times in the stomach and his son was in ICU.

According to sources, the attempt on his life earlier this year was part of “a family war which started in February, when Solomon (allegedly) tried to kill his sister's son. Instead they killed his daughter and the war started”.

