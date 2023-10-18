Amazon.co.za to launch in SA in 2024

The move will provide South African sellers the ability to reach customers across the country starting next year. More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s stores are from independent sellers, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses, providing a vast selection of products, competitive prices, and great convenience for consumers.

Johannesburg - Online retailer Amazon has announced that it will launch Amazon.co.za in 2024.

General manager of the Sub-Saharan Africa region for Amazon, Robert Koen, said starting today, independent sellers in South Africa can register their businesses on sell.amazon.com/south-africa.

“We look forward to launching Amazon.co.za in South Africa, providing local sellers, brand owners, and entrepreneurs – small and large – the opportunity to grow their business with Amazon, and delivering great value and a convenient shopping experience for customers across South Africa,” said Koen.

General manager of the sub-Saharan Africa region for Amazon, Robert Koen, said Amazon is guided by customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking.

Johannesburg’s African Mamas Crafts employs home-based crafters in rural areas and sees opportunity to grow their small business in the Amazon store. “African Mamas is very excited at the prospect of working with Amazon locally to leverage their tools and expertise to grow our e-commerce business. We cannot wait to embark on this journey of growth,” said Nomaswazi Tinus, founder and director of African Mamas Crafts.