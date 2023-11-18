An amateur’s experience of the Formula 1® Qatar Airways Grand Prix

When I received the invitation to be part of a global media delegation attending the Formula 1® Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023, I initially thought there was a mix-up in the invitations. After all, my knowledge of F1 is practically zero. After verifying with the PR team I was informed that the invitation was indeed intended for me. Turns out, the racetrack of Formula 1® has expanded, and South Africa was in the race too, competing with other countries in ticket sales and booking F1 Qatar Holiday packages. Both excited and intrigued I accepted the invitation by enthusiastically responding: “Got it. Count me in.” To my surprise, I was the only media representative from Africa. I felt immensely proud to represent our continent. I was also eager to experience such a major sporting event with the 7-time winner of the “World’s Best Airline” Award by Skytrax, Qatar Airways (QA). So, you can imagine how thrilled I was when the day finally arrived for my very first live Formula 1 experience.

The organisers promised a race weekend filled with exhilarating, on-and -off track action, electrifying entertainment, and unforgettable experiences for motoring and F1 fans of all ages. And that was precisely what they delivered, and so much more. As the action-packed weekend unfolded, it become apparent that the Formula 1® Qatar Airways Grand Prix was part of the overall buzz happening in Qatar at the time. The Geneva International Motor Show 2023 (GIMS) was taking place in Doha with QA proudly serving as the official sponsor of the first-ever edition of this prestigious event held outside of Switzerland. Organised in partnership with Qatar Tourism, GIMS highlighted the latest industry innovations and featured more than 30 unveilings from international and regional brands such as Toyota, Lexus, Porsche, Volkswagen, Lamborghini, BMW, KIA, Audi, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Chery, and many more. Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT04, leads Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523, and Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523 QA’s support for the GIMS stems from their shared “admiration of technical innovation”. In addition to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and Formula 1® Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023, the sporting events hosted through sponsoring key sporting teams and competitions by both Qatar and Qatar Airways got me thinking. In a bygone era, sports was a realm where talent, determination, and passion reigned supreme. Athletes demand excellence of themselves and they are driven solely by their love for the game and a desire to etch their names in history. The landscape has since evolved, with a new era dawning, one where corporate sponsorship and brand support have seamlessly interwoven into the fabric of sports, forever altering the trajectory of this age-old pursuit. In Africa, for instance, a continent renowned for its athletic prowess and indomitable spirit, the impact of corporate sponsorship in sports has been palpable. It’s a realm where dreams no longer live solely within the hearts of athletes, but also within the strategies of forward-thinking brands. From the heart-pounding excitement of rugby to the high-octane drama of Formula 1 and the elegance of horse racing, Qatar Airways’s signature is imprinted on events that transcend borders.

Qatar also seems to have an insatiable appetite to host major global events. This appears to be a thoughtfully orchestrated branding strategy for both the Middle Eastern airline and country. Beyond the thrilling world of F1 fast cars and rugby scrums (let’s not forget that this is the same airline that brought the Springboks versus All Blacks clash at Twickenham, prior to the World Cup), QAs’ partnership with, for instance, horse racing illustrates the power of brands to preserve traditions and support communities. This demonstrates how sports sponsorship can create meaningful social impact by investing in the growth and sustainability of local sports and communities. This fresh perspective is a welcome change, considering that we live in a world where brand visibility can feel like an endless barrage of logos. And this is where QA comes in as a brand that masterfully harnesses the transformative power of sports sponsorship. Their sponsorship endeavours have been akin to brushstrokes on the canvas of sports, creating intricate tapestries of change. In the realms of aviation, the Best Airline in the Middle East has long recognised Africa’s strategic importance and has always regarded it as a key global region. While Africa is still considered an underserved region, in terms of travel connectivity, QA endeavours to connect the globe to the world’s second largest continent by operating its flights in 29 African destinations, connecting passengers in Africa to more than 160 destinations worldwide. In South Africa alone, QA operates in three main cities: Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg, deploying 28 weekly flights mostly on A350 aircraft that features QA’s award-winning signature configuration, the Qsuite, that brings a reimagined level of luxury to Business Class travellers. Brazilian football player Ronaldinho Gaúcho visits the Geneva International Motor Show in Doha, Qatar, on October 08, 2023. For the first time ever, Qatar will host the prestigious Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) from 7 - 14 October 2023 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center with 30 of the world’s most renowned automotive brands showcasing a ground-breaking array of new cars, making it the pinnacle of motor shows in the Middle East and beyond. Vice President Africa at Qatar Airways, Hendrik du Preez, said in the sports arenas and fields, QA outshines other corporates in demonstrating its unwavering commitment to inspiring African youth. “The true essence of our support isn’t just about plastering logos. It’s about inspiring youth in Africa and beyond to chase their athletic dreams with newfound vigour and to believe that their aspirations are within reach. While our sponsorship strategy is certainly self-serving in terms of building brand awareness, acceptance and resonance, we also hope that by investing in sport we can help grow and developnthe sports we support for the participants, fans and especially talented and hopeful young people wanting to realise their dreams. I certainly hope that many of these are from Africa,” he said.