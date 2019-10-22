#aTypicalInterview: Bonnie Mbuli is a wild sleep talker









Bonnie Mbuli In this week's A-Typical interview we feature South African actress, businesswoman, and television personality, Bonnie Mbuli. She is best known for her role as Zandi on local soapie Backstage, as well as being a presenter on Afternoon Express on SABC3. The Soweto-born actress has also starred in soapies Rhythm City, ,Rockville, and Gazlam, as well as detective series Zero Tolerance. She's also featured on the big screen several times, with her most famous role coming in Clint Eastwood’s movie Invictus, where she plays the role of Zindzi Mandela. What's the worst date you have had in your life?

I remember going on a dinner date straight after a really intense workout. Everything was going fine,we ordered drinks and food. After 40 minutes into the date I felt so sick, I vomited, it was really embarrassing.

Luckily I made it to the bathroom for most of it, though some of it ended up on my clothes. He was very understanding and kind, he asked me on another date.

What has captured your attention on social media this week?

Social media can be very tumultuous at best. It can be very positive and uplifting when you find the right people to follow and engage with.

This week, I noticed someone posted pictures of a pride march in Uganda. Uganda has come out with some really hateful homophobic rhetoric lately and I found it courageous of the LGBQTI community to still go ahead and have a pride march bearing in mind that it could cost them their lives.

It's encouraging to see people stand up for what they believe in no matter what.

What is your go to food when you are in need of cheering up?

I'm a pasta lover, though sometimes those carbs and cream go straight to my thighs and hips. I don't indulge too often, but I love a well made carbonara pasta or anchovy pasta.



What are the three best things about you that you would put in your bio on a dating profile?

I'm hard-working , funny and lots of fun to be around.

You are able to star in a movie alongside any actor in the world and the movie can be directed by any director in the world. Which actor and director do you choose?

Wow, what a tough question, it would be Ryan Gosling, directed by The Big Short director Adam Mckay.

If you could change anything about yourself, what would it be and why?

I'm pretty satisfied with myself, but I would give anything to be better organised.

What is one thing that people don't know about Bonnie Mbuli?

I often feel like I've put myself out there quite a bit, especially after writing an autobiography, but people don't know that I'm a wild sleep talker . I talk non stop while sleeping.



What was your most embarrassing moment in high school?

It felt like everything in high school was embarrassing. We were all so young and insecure that we found the silliest things embarrassing.

I once played a prank on my friend and hid her bag, she looked so hard and long for it.

She eventually told the teacher, I had to out myself because it had escalated. I got yelled at in front of the whole class.



If someone asked to be your apprentice and learn all that you know, what would you teach them?

I would teach them to fall in love with every single part of themselves, to trust their dream and believe that they deserve every good thing. Work very hard and consistently at everything they do and stay humble.

If you could use a time machine to go back into your past and fix one thing, what would it be?

I've often thought about this and I always end up at the same answer: everything in my life has happened exactly the way that it was supposed to, although I think I would have saved more money … lol.

The Saturday Star