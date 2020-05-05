#aTypicalInterview: Brendon Daniels can't wait to have a beach day

Actor Brendon Daniels is best known as the lead in the award-winning South African feature film Four Corners in which he plays Farakhan, a general in the century-old Numbers Gang. He is also well-known for his role in the TV series, Trackers, based on the novel of the same name by crime writer Deon Meyer. Daniels has featured in a number of other TV series including Vallei van Sluiers, Die Francois Toerien Show and Die Boland Moorde. He has appeared in numerous films including The Young Lions, Heaven, Dollars and White Pipes, End of the Road, Fleisch, Master Harold and the Boys, I Now Pronounce You Black and White, The Abyss Boys, Agter die Berge, Black Butterflies, Zulu and iNumber Number. What is the first thing you are looking forward to doing once lockdown is over?

I have this burning desire to see and smell the ocean. I wish to feel the sand in between my toes.

You can work under any director in the world. Who do you choose?

Quentin Tarantino. He is a master at shooting talking heads... long scenes of a conversation between two characters. I also find at times, the dialogue does not have to drive a narrative that is central to the plot, for me to find it interesting in a Tarantino film. Simply put, he chucks the rule book out the window.

What are your three favourite gangster/mafia movies of all time?

Goodfellas, The Departed, American Me. In no particular order.

What do you consider your favourite role you have played thus far in your acting career?

Malcolm X. I portrayed him in a play The Meeting at The Market Theatre a couple of years ago.

What series are you watching? And what would you recommend South Africans watch?

I am watching The Wire again... the best television ever made.

Quentin Tarantino or Martin Scorsese?

Quentin Tarantino.

What would you say was the most terrifying moment of your life?

A near-drowning in Kleinmond two years ago.

What take-out food are you most excited to have once the lockdown is over?

Fish and chips... Cape style... wrapped in newspaper.

What is the biggest misconception people have of Brendon Daniels?

That I live an exciting, activity filled life.

My work is my life... and when I’m not creating, performing or connecting with people in the industry I sit at home and long to be on set.

Reading and dancing by myself fill those days.

What has captured your attention on social media this past week?

Not just the past week... evident throughout lockdown.

Humanity is capable of great things... and the sense of community through shared experiences, memes and humour plays a vital part in the psychological battle of the global nation.

The Saturday Star