#aTypicalInterview: Carol Ofori on her big move to Durban and what she would ask Trump

Johannesburg - In this week’s A-typical interview, we feature award-winning radio personality, TV host, voice-over artist, and motivational speaker Carol Ofori. Ofori is not only the voice to many of South Africa’s most-loved brands, but the voice to some of the most important conversations currently, from music with national radio station Radio 2000, to parenting with her talk show on SABC 2, Raising Babies 101. Ofori recently left Radio 2000 to return to East Coast Radio. You've been given a few minutes of radio time to conduct an interview with Donald Trump. What is the first question you ask him? I think his trademark hairstyle would be all I could think about, so the first question I would ask, off air of course, is “Is that really your real hair? Can I see?” Ha ha ha.

The person who motivates you most in life is ...?

My husband. His love for us and how hard he works is always so inspiring. His resilience and work is are so admirable, and I am so lucky to have found such an incredible person who inspires me so much.

The one thing that people don't know about Carol Ofori is ...?

I make a mean oxtail stew. It always goes down well with guests, who keep asking for more and more.

A restaurant wants to pay homage to you with a Carol Ofori dish. You can choose the dish. What dish is it ?

It would probably be a pizza. I love pizza – like love pizza. It would have to have a tomato base, spare rib meat, mushrooms, bacon, avocado and lots and lots of cheese. Oh, and thin base please.

If you could shop for free at one store, which store would you choose?

Checkers! Groceries are so expensive and I really do enjoy having a full-loaded house, and I am such a fan of the shopping experience there as well as their product offering.

What movie can you watch over and over again?

Crazy Rich Asians – and I cry every-time.

Using one word, how would you describe your family?

Outgoing

In 40 years time, what do you think you'll be most nostalgic about?

Our family move to Durban. It was the biggest move, not only for me but for the entire family. Oh, and packing up was a nightmare. But I’m here now and really excited about this next chapter in my life.

What's the meanest thing you’ve ever done to get back at someone, if anything?

Burning my sister with a curling iron on her ear. To be fair, she moved and I said "don't move". We were kids and she always wanted me to style her hair, and I guess karma got back at her for not listening to me, ha ha.

If you could hack into any one computer, whose computer would you choose?

President Cyril Ramaphosa – I’m curious about our future as a country, so I would like to see his plans.

Saturday Star