#aTypicalInterview: Jarrid Geduld on why local is lekker

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

In this week’s A-typical interview we feature South African actor Jarrid Geduld. The 30-year-old is best known for his role as Abie Pakkies in Showmax’s hit local feature film Ellen: The Ellen Pakkies Story. His gripping performance in the feature film earned him his first South African Film and Television Award (Safta) for best actor. Geduld is also well known for his roles in the movies 10,000 BC and Boy Called Twist (2004). What’s the first thing you look forward to doing once lockdown is over?

Well I am definitely going to go for a long session at the gym. Eat at my favourite restaurant, and then have a lovely night out with friends.

You can work under any director in the world. Who do you choose?

It would have to be Michael Bay. I love the big budget Sci-Fi films he’s given us over the years, and of course would love to be a part of something like that.

What are your three all time favourite movies?

Goodfellas, Seven Pounds, and the Artist.

What do you consider your favourite role you have played thus far in your acting career?

The one I am about to play in my next movie is definitely up there in leading the favourite role category. I can't say much about it just yet. But every role of course is very special in their own ways.

What series are you currently watching? And what would you recommend South Africans watch?

I am currently watching Blood and Water on Netflix. They are a bunch of really talented producers and directors who I am so happy to know and call friends and colleagues. They have come up with an amazing story, and it's just wonderful to see what they've achieved for the South African industry. South Africans should watch local (productions).

What meal reminds you of your childhood?

Mielie Meal. That was the best in the morning.

Can you tell us a little bit about the most challenging time you've had in your life?

Hey look. Life is life. You gotta take the good with bad. That's just the cycle of life. No need to get into the details . I think we should all allow ourselves to enjoy the human experience and all it has to offer.

Your celebrity crush is?

Definitely Priyanka Chopra.

Can you tell us a little bit about the worst date you've had in your life?

I’ve never experienced a worst date . I haven't really dated to be honest lol and I make sure when I do date , it goes well.

You've won the R150 million lottery. What are the first three things you buy?

I don't know.... probably just donate as much as I can to organisations that need it. Money really doesn't phase me.

The Saturday Star