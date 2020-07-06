aTypicalInterview: Karabo Ntshweng on why it is important to be kind

The vibrant and witty Ntshweng also spent several years at popular radio station 94.7 where she hosted various shows while working behind the scenes as a digital producer for the Primedia Group.

The thing you most look forward to doing once lockdown is over is...?

Spending time with my family, preferably on a Sunday morning, at a great breakfast spot with a view, sitting in the sun and making up for lost time.

How would you describe the past two months of your life?

So crazy! I've been wrapping up my Honours degree and adjusting to online learning, while starting my brand-new show on 5FM, right in the middle of a pandemic. It’s required quite a lot of adjusting and flexibility, but I’m so grateful for the opportunity to study and start something new in the midst of all the chaos.

The best and worst thing about lockdown is?

Best: not having to sit through traffic and drive all the way to meetings that could have been an email.

Worst: not being able to enjoy things we took for granted, like eating out when you don’t feel like cooking, celebrating birthdays with mates, and days with terrible internet connection.

You are given 15 minutes to interview any person in the world. Who do you choose to interview?

Beyoncé - and ask her what REALLY went down in that lift.

The biggest regret in your life is...?

I think I spent a lot of my teenage years and early twenties taking life way too seriously! Sweating the small stuff is such a time-waster and joy-killer. I’ve learnt to loosen up more and I couldn’t be happier!

You are allowed one last meal and drink. What do you have?

The biggest portion of Spur’s ribs and wings combo. OMG. Then bring on an ice-cold G&T please!

Your most embarrassing moment?

A co-presenter once fainted on live TV and the camera cut straight to me - let's just say, I didn’t handle that moment very well.

What has gripped your attention on social media in the past week?

The number of people posting about losing their loved ones to Covid-19. I’ve remained positive and resilient for most of the pandemic, but the last week, as the numbers keep rising and our hospitals struggle to keep up with the spike in infections, has left me broken. It’s so important for us to now more than ever adhere to lockdown regulations and act responsibly. To also treat those around us, online and offline, with kindness.

If you could go back to any moment in your life and relive that moment, which moment would that be?

There was a weekend in Joburg a couple of years ago when Lil Wayne and Drake were in the country at the same time. One did a show on Friday night and the other on Saturday, I’ll never forget it. For a hip hop head like myself, that was truly special!

A bar wants to make a cocktail in honour of you. What are the main ingredients and what would you name the cocktail?

Gin and tonic, a dash of champagne, elderflower, strawberries. And I’d call it “Sparkles in the Summer”. YUM!

The Saturday Star