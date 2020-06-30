#aTypicalInterview: Pabi Moloi on lessons learnt during lockdown

Award-winning television and radio broadcaster Pabi Moloi’s illustrious career has seen her before international audiences and a myriad prolific movie and music stars as well as in in-depth reality formats. Her presenting career began at the young age of 11 and she has gone on to host shows such as Strictly Come Dancing, The Amazing Date, Trending SA and a variety of other programmes. She also has extensive experience as a radio presenter, hosting shows on stations such as YFM and 94.7. She is currently presenting POWER Breakfast on talk-station Power FM.

You are able to spend lockdown with any one celebrity in South Africa. Which celebrity do you choose?

Any celebrity who can do a fresh set of gel nails and cut hair and create Instagram-ready home decor. I missed my pampering during lockdown!

The most creative dish you have cooked during lockdown is?

I baked a vanilla coconut loaf and iced it. My son helped put sprinkles on it and we ate it all up!

What is the one thing you cannot wait to do once lockdown is over?

Take my little boy to the zoo. Or the Planetarium. Or to the beach.

What has caught your attention on social media this week?

The unbelievable fear women have to live under because of gender-based violence. It’s been highlighted a lot again this week, which shows how much work still needs to be done.

The one moment you regret in your life is...?

Truly, I regret nothing.

What series should every South African be watching right now?

Look, I wish I could be more highbrow, but 90 Day Fiancé is such a vibe!

Your celebrity crush growing up was...?

TJ Jackson.

If there was one thing that this lockdown has taught you it’s?

We need less than we think. And family trumps everything.

What is one thing people don’t know about Pabi Moloi?

Not much.

I’ve been an open book throughout my career.

The best and worst thing about being a parent is...?

The best is also the worst.

When you love someone so much you want to do anything and everything to care for and protect them, it's the entire purpose of your life.

That, and also where to get storage for ALL the incredibly cute pictures of the little one!

The Saturday Star