In this week’s A-Typical interview we feature professional mixed martial artist (MMA) Garreth ‘Soldierboy’ McLellan, 37. He competed in the middleweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC), is a two-time EFC Africa and EFC Worldwide champion.

He compiled a middleweight record of 12-2, before signing with Las Vegas-based American UFC in 2014.

McLellan made his EFC comeback two weeks ago, but was knocked out in the first round against Brendan Lesar.

One of his most memorable victories in his career came against Jeremy “Pitbull” Smith in 2013, where he won the EFC Africa Middleweight Championship.

It’s a day before you fight Conor McGregor. What do you say to him to intimidate him so he knows who’s boss?

I won’t have to say a word; he will see it in my eyes.

What’s the one song you listen to, to pump you up before a fight?

My walkout song is Enter Sandman by Metallica.

You could take on any mixed martial artist in the world. Who do you choose and why?

Anderson Silva in his prime. To be the best you must beat the best. But realistically a rematch against Borichino.

What meal do you look forward to the day after you’ve fought?

King Steers Burger Chips and a Coke.

What is the one thing or person that Soldierboy fears?

Spiders.

Which actor would you choose to play you in a movie on the story of your life?

Travis Fimmel. People tell me we look alike all the time.

What is the most fascinating thing you have come across online in the past few months?

That Soweto will be the first informal settlement to connect fibre to homes - well done.

If you could change any part of your body, which part would you change?

I wouldn’t change anything about myself.

Were you ever bullied as a kid?

Yes I was and the whole experience was unpleasant.

Bullying is not a nice thing to do to anybody. It is a massive problem in our country and needs to be taken care of.

What is the worst purchase you have made in your life?

Nothing really, I only purchase things I like.

