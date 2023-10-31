B-well collaborates with CANSA to create the Smart Choice Cookbook, packed with cancer-preventing recipes

By changing something as simple as your cooking oil, you may reduce your risk of getting certain cancers. Throughout the month of October, in alignment with Cancer Awareness Month, B-well took a more proactive approach than usual in the journey toward health and wellness.

Johannesburg - In the quest for a healthier lifestyle, small changes in your diet can make all the difference.

The launch of “The Smart Choice Cookbook”, a collaboration with the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa), is a testament to B-well’s commitment to empower individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to make informed dietary choices.

Written by Cansa nutrition and dietetics consultant, Megan Pentz-Kluyts, this cookbook is not just a collection of recipes; it's a comprehensive resource tailored to promote cancer prevention and overall well-being.“B-well's dedication to enhancing the lives of our consumers extends beyond providing top-quality products. We believe in equipping individuals with the resources that foster a healthier lifestyle and a brighter future,” the organisation said.

B Well and Cansa have come up with delicious healthy recipes. The organisations say the meals are easy to make and offer a healthy alternative to junk food which can lead to cancer and lifestyle diseases. Picture: Supplied.

In an article titled 'Choose Your Cooking Oil Wisely' by Megan Pentz-Kluyts, published on cansa.org.za, she said: "A healthy diet is a cornerstone of helping to reduce cancer risk, and the use of cooking oils like B-well Canola Oil, which are also lower in saturated fats than other common cooking or salad oils, can be a valuable step towards reducing cancer risk. Canola oil is a cooking oil high in Omega-3 and has only 7% saturated fat making it a good choice to help increase the overall Omega-3 intake in our Western diet”.