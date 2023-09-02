Bafana Bafana and TS Galaxy forward Bernard Parker on his dream for playing for Manchester United

Johannesburg - Bafana Bafana and TS Galaxy forward Bernard Parker says he has no intention of hanging up his football boots any time soon. “Retirement doesn’t exist in my vocabulary. What I always say is you don’t retire from football – you are always in football, even when you stop playing,” Parker told the Saturday Star.

“If we’re talking about playing football professionally, I can’t say. For the past two years, I have been saying I will just go season by season, and my body will tell me when to stop playing professionally. I listen to and take care of my body and go as far as I can. I still have a lot in the tank.” The prolific striker revealed his intention to remain on the pitch for as long as he can as he discussed the launch of his upcoming book, which is set to hit shelves soon. Parker, who currently plies his trade at TS Galaxy, said he was excited for the release of his upcoming book, something which has been in the pipeline for a while.

“Over the past year, I’ve been fully engrossed in the task of compiling the book,” says Parker. “At long last, I sense a coherent structure emerging within the book, a result of undergoing numerous refining processes. File Picture: Aidan Jenniker of Ajax Cape Town on a run down the wing with Bernard Parker, left, of Kaizer Chiefs and Jimmy Tau of Kaizer Chiefs in pursuit during the MTN 8 (MTN8) Semi-Final second leg Football / Soccer match between Ajax Cape Town and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape town Stadium in Cape Town - Photo: Matthew Jordaan. “Given the substantial contributions from a multitude of people, coordinating everyone’s participation was somewhat challenging. Nonetheless, I’m elated to declare that we’ve ultimately succeeded in creating this exceptional piece of work.

“It holds the potential to serve as a wellspring of inspiration for people. Our intention is to motivate others through the narrative of my personal journey. The book effectively encapsulates the account of a contemporary professional, a role I firmly identify with.” The book focuses on Parker’s life as a professional footballer. The 37-year-old says it will offer a glimpse into his life that most people have not seen.

“(People) will have the opportunity to witness an unexplored facet of Bernard Parker. TAKING AIM: Kaizer Chiefs will be hoping that Bernard Parker inaction for Kaizer Chiefs. File Picture. “This transformation is a result of unwavering concentration and determination. The book encompasses numerous aspects that are bound to catch people off guard.” While incredibly delighted about the release of the book, the football star admits that writing a book was never on the cards, until he was persuaded by Dr Charlie Peterson.

“Dr Peterson held the conviction that my journey could serve as an inspirational tale deserving of a wider audience. This conviction spurred the belief that my experiences were pivotal in understanding the path to becoming a high-achieving professional. File Picture: Bernard Parker celebrates a goal with Kaizer Chiefs fans during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Highlands Park at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban. ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix. “Now, having successfully brought forth my own book, I’m filled with contentment and a sense of accomplishment.” Parker says he’s dedicated well over a year to this project.

“Given my ongoing engagement in professional activities and the dedication of my leisure time to family and relaxation, assembling the book required meticulous time management on a weekly or monthly cadence. “While the journey was undeniably challenging, it was delight that ignited within me a renewed enthusiasm for engaging in further motivational endeavours.” Parker has also landed a huge ambassadorial role with Boyle Sports and becomes the inaugural ambassador from South Africa for the huge sports brand.

Bernard Parker has been announced as the inaugural ambassador in South Africa for renowned sports brand Boyle Sports. Supplied image. “Boyle Sports aligns perfectly with my values as we share a common goal of making a positive difference in people’s lives.I am confident that our progress will be steady, and our ability to positively influence lives will persistently expand.” On the pitch, Parker says he has never been happier in his life following his switch to TS Galaxy. “With TS Galaxy, I have found a new, happy, small family, which is very intimate in terms of sisterhood amongst each other.

“The vision and mission really have made me see life in a different way, not only with sports but with how people want to thrive every day to be better. I’m enjoying myself at the club purely because of the passion and the work ethic. My experience and the people make things easy. I am having the time of my life.” Parker has played for some of the biggest clubs in South Africa and the world, earning caps for clubs such as Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Thanda Royal Zulu, while overseas, he’s played at clubs such as Redstar Belgrade, FC Twente, and Panserraikos. He also played for the national team, making 73 appearances for Bafana Bafana.

“I’m proud to have enjoyed such an illustrious and successful career. The World Cup and being part of the opening match with France. It was incredible and unbelievable.” Arguably, his most successful stint came at Kaizer Chiefs, where he made 283 appearances and scored 49 goals in the process. File Picture: Bernard Parker reacts after scoring from the penalty spot for Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Etienne Rothbart. Asked what it was like to play for the Amakhosi, Parker says: “Raised as a Kaizer Chiefs supporter due to my late father’s influence, I consider joining the team to be a triumph on its own. Achieving victory in the league with Kaizer Chiefs is a significant accomplishment. Being the leading goal scorer in the Premier League and for the club represents another notable success.

“Steering the team as captain to the finals of the champions league stands as a testament to my accomplishments. My journey with the club has been marked by numerous achievements that evoke a sense of pride. While his most successful stint as a footballer came at Kaizer Chiefs, it was also where he faced his toughest moments of his career, he says. “This phase posed formidable difficulties, particularly given the magnitude of the club, both physically and mentally. This span of time proved to be incredibly demanding for me.”

He’s also opened up on his football career overseas. “Venturing into international play was an exhilarating chapter of my career. My initial encounter with Red Star Belgrade, a prominent Serbian club, I was welcomed into their ranks. “Subsequently, my transfer to FC Twente in the Netherlands marked an unforgettable journey, culminating in the team’s historic league victory – a monumental achievement as it was the club’s inaugural championship in its half-century existence.

Bafana's Bernard Parker and Surprise Moriri do a victory dance after Parker scored his team's fifth goal against Gautemala. Picture: Etienne Rothbart. “Remaining part of the exceptional era, now commonly known as the golden generation, remains remarkable. Embracing the challenges of participating in both the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League were undoubtedly stand out moments during my time with FC Twente.” As an ardent Manchester United fan, Parker says he wished he could have played for the Red Devils at some point in his career. “As someone who grew up ardently supporting Manchester United, donning their jersey and representing the team would undoubtedly have been a monumental accomplishment for me.”

He’s also spoken out about his personal favourite goal he has scored in his career so far, as well as his proudest moments as a footballer. “It was when I was with Kaizer Chiefs, and we played against AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida stadium – I scored one out of four goals on the day – this one particular goal is my best in my career – the fourth one, where I chipped the goalkeeper.” Parker says donning the green and gold for Bafana Bafana stood out as his proudest moment.

“This honour is deeply rooted in the values and beliefs that the country upholds, along with the heartfelt support that the nation bestows upon the team. Achieving victory for one’s country is an indescribable sensation. Notably, standing out among these experiences are events like Afcon, the Confederation Cup, the World Cup, and the rigorous qualifiers. Such occasions hold profound significance, underscoring the recognition of being among the nation's finest. Among these cherished moments, the proudest and most remarkable is undoubtedly the World Cup.” Parker will arguably go down as one of South Africa’s most prolific footballers with an impressive career that has spanned close to two decades. He says his family and friends have played an integral part in allowing him to shine, both on and off the pitch.

“The significant contribution of my family and friends in my career is undeniable. Bernard Parker of Chiefs during the MTN 8 1st Leg semi final match against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates from FNB Stadium on August 24, 2013. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images) “What I achieve on the field is dedicated to them. Every time I step onto the field, I carry their presence with me. My family’s presence has been a stabilising force in my journey, while my friends have consistently fuelled my drive. I am truly grateful for the pivotal roles they’ve played in shaping my career.” While Parker says he has no regrets in his football career, he does admit he feels like he hasn’t achieved everything he has wanted as a footballer.