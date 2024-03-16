Basketball Africa League kick off its fourth season in South Africa with exciting activities

The 2024 Basketball Africa League (BAL), which kicked off its fourth season last weekend at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria to a sold-out crowd, has sparked a new wave of fun and excitement. Leading local influencers and artists have backed the BAL as it continues to exhibit its best games, with a number of them also show up vibrantly at tournaments.

Daliwonga and Musa Keys, who performed during the first weekend of the Kalahari conference, are among those who delivered exciting and memorable performances to launch this new season. Gigi Lamanye, Ian Mahmni, Pearl Thusi, Sho Majozi, Joakim Noah, Pops Mensaih-Bonsu, Jewel Lloyd, Maria Borges, and Pops Mensaih-Bonsu were among the local celebrities that joined the Unified celebrity tournament and Skills Challenge. The fourth BAL season features the top 12 club teams from 12 African countries playing a record 48 games.

In some of the announcements shared, it has been revealed that “Hennessy partners with BAL to strengthen its authority and authenticity in urban culture”. The alcohol brand curated an exclusive, immersive VIP experience at the BAL, which is attended by well-known celebrities, influencers, and friends of the brand. Stef Kondylis, market manager of Southern Africa at Moët Hennessy, said, “This partnership is another showcase of Hennessy’s role in urban culture, bringing unforgettable moments to our fans worldwide.

“Since the spirit of the game is gaining more traction in the region of Africa, our efforts to build and sustain a community that thrives on the culture are not going unnoticed. The Hennessy VIP Experience at BAL is designed to allow guests to immerse themselves not only in the game but in the creative culture that lives beyond the court in true Hennessy style.” Fan Zones On game days, fans and guests are welcome to visit the Fan Zone in the SunBet Arena parking lot, from 2.30pm to 6.30pm. It provides a variety of entertainment for kids and adults, such as a musical animation. The first weekend's events will feature 3-on-3 basketball, a 360-degree camera and food trucks.