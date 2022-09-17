Beloved Muslim philanthropist ‘Uncle Ali’ hailed as a generous and kind man who made an immense contribution to society

Johannesburg - It doesn’t take long to see what kind of person Ali Katırcıoğlu was. His close friend of almost 12 years, Faruk Turkmen describes him as the most generous person he has ever come across in his life.

“I’ve known Uncle Ali since 2010 and during that period, he portrayed a person of humility,” said Turkmen. “He was a symbol of giving, selfless giving. “Whoever he met with who was in need he would help and offer his assistance.

“In the poorer communities, the townships, and at the mosques, he just gave to people. “He was the most generous person. Everything would involve giving and he would find it extremely difficult to receive anything from anyone.” On Thursday night, Katırcıoğlu, affectionately known as “Uncle Ali” passed away in Joburg at the age of 85.

Katırcıoğlu was the man behind the construction of Midrand’s gigantic mosque, the Nizamiye Mosque, visible from the highway, and was widely known for his charitable work in South Africa and in other parts of the world. The story behind the mosque reveals how Uncle Ali met Nelson Mandela about his idea of building a mosque that would serve the needs of the community, while being a spiritual centre at the same time. Mandela advised that the mosque should also include a clinic.

The mosque later opened, becoming a centre of attraction and had even received a visit from former president Jacob Zuma. Katırcıoğlu made an impressionable mark in the Muslim community because of his strong faith and passion for social justice. He also had a strong business acumen. Turkmen, who is currently the director of the Nizamiye complex in Midrand, said the community of Midrand and South Africa as a whole had lost a “hero” in Katırcıoğlu.

“Uncle Ali is regarded as a hero because he selflessly built such a huge complex for the people of Midrand area as well as broader South Africa. “In the complex he built, there was a school, a clinic, and prayer places. “There were also community halls which were being utilised.

“Everything was built with no expectation of anything in return and so that made him a hero.” Turkmen said his friend was a person who didn’t mind getting his hands dirty and getting involved in projects. “He would be with the builders, the construction guys, the engineers, so he was in the field getting his hands dirty and getting involved physically.”

Aside from the Nizamiye complex, Katırcıoğlu also handed out scholarships to thousands of students. “This is his legacy – every student who he helped receive education. “In that sense, thousands of people including myself are indebted to him.

Turkmen described Katırcıoğlu as a very humble man. “In his presence, nobody would feel that he was such a man of stature. “He was humble and down to earth, and engaged with everybody, from the educated people to the working class without making the person feel dominated by his personality.