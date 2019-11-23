‘Best in the industry’ to demolish Bank of Lisbon building









The Bank of Lisbon is due for demolition of Sunday 24th November 2019. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA) For decades, the Bank of Lisbon building stood tall as one of the landmarks of the inner city, housing thousands of government employees. But in September last year, its legacy came crashing down when a raging fire erupted inside the 31-storey structure which hosted three provincial government departments. Three firefighters, Simphiwe Moropane, Mduduzi Ndlovu and Khathutshelo Muedi perished as they and their colleagues attempted to douse the towering flames for three consecutive days. Authorities discovered that the building had sustained significant damage during the fire, and that it would be hazardous to repair it. “After an assessment by structural engineers, it was discovered that the fire caused severe damage to the slabs of the burnt floors and posed a threat of collapsing if left,” Bongiwe Gambu, Gauteng Department of Infrastructure and Property Management spokesperson, said this week.

The decision was then made to demolish the building tomorrow.

Cognisant that eradicating the multi-story building poses a risk to up to 10 other buildings - including Luthuli House and The Star building, which is in close proximity - as well as the 1828 people, many of whom are students who live around it, the government sought out the best in the industry to carry out the demolition works.

After a competitive bidding process, the department contracted Jet Demolition, which claims to be “the leading, the largest, and the most technically advanced demolition company in Africa”.

While this is quite a statement to make, the firm is determined to carry out their duties as safely and efficiently as they have done for about 25 years.

Some of Jet Demolition’s notable projects includes the work carried out for the UN Development Programme following the catastrophic Boxing Day tsunami in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, in 2004; the implosion of the 14-storey HG de Witt building in Pretoria CBD; and the demolition of the Bloemspruit Bridge in the Free State in 2017.

Jet Demolition was founded in 1994 by husband and wife, Joe and Liz Brinkmann, who are also the directors of the company.

According to the Jet Demolition’s website, the couple both studied at the Missouri School of Science and Technology in the US, where Joe was pursuing mining engineering and Liz metallurgical engineering.

After deliberating a career in academia, they eventually decided to open their company in South Africa.

The Brinkmann’s and their firm have won several international awards for their work - including 18 Noscar awards and several World Demolition Awards.

While Jet Demolition has successfully completed projects in 12 African countries, it has received enquiries as far afield as India and the Middle East, and has quoted on work in South America.

The couple believes the secret to their success is their commitment to investing in the highest quality equipment as much of their machinery is not available from any other demolition company in the country.

“We are always in pursuit of excellence. We have to do it well, efficiently, and safely, and to the highest standards of quality,” Joe said on the company’s website.

