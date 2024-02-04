‘Big Brother Mzansi’ is still causing a stir on social media despite BravoB’s disqualification

“Big Brother Mzansi”, one of the South African reality shows, has set social media abuzz since its season four premiere, which brought a spark of excitement to scores of viewers who follow and love the reality. The fourth season of the show has quickly seen its highs and lows, along with unexpected events such as BravoB’s disqualification for derogatory remarks made on live TV.

In some videos that have provoked uproar, BravoB was heard planning to have sex with several of their female housemates while intoxicated. In a widely circulated statement, MultiChoice stated unequivocally that they do not support activity that jeopardises the security of other housemates, laying him off the show immediately. “MultiChoice has investigated the matter regarding a conversation between two housemates on ‘Big Brother Mzansi’, which is currently airing on DStv channel 198. We do not condone any acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show, and we take gender-based violence seriously. The housemate who initiated and drove the conversation (BravoB) has been disqualified from the game, and the other housemate (Makhekhe) will face a reprimand from Big Brother with a social lesson on behaviour etiquette. Mzansi Magic will ensure that Makhekhe is coached to call out anyone who speaks or behaves in a derogatory manner.”

The list of housemates includes Neo Sibiya, Alfredoh Matsingwane, Liyema Phantsi, Zinhle Mofokeng, Mbali Miya, Siphosethu Mxunyelwa, Palesa Motanyane, Elsie Sese, Yolanda Monyai, Ichumile Nozibele, Lerato Modise, Harriet Mthimunye, Takalani Muthige, Mfanele Nduku, Wilfred Thathane, Sinaye Kotobe, McJunior Zondi, Mishack Mazibuko, Sabelo Ncube, Muthusiemang Bika, Lindokuhle Nsele, Chuene Kaapu, and Tshepo Tau. On January 28, Mali became the first housemate to be evicted, leaving 22 housemates in the house, with 19 still vying for the R2 million grand prize. Since it has not historically happened for any housemate to be ousted within the first week of the show, the eviction demonstrated to viewers that things do not always go as planned, surprising many.

Mellow & Sleazy with Tman Xpress opened the broadcast with their hit song “Imnandi Lento”, as promised, and the host, Lawrence Maleka, subsequently provided the audience with a summary of the week's highlights. Mich, the season's first Head of House, and Sammy M, who acquired immunity throughout the week, were both spared eviction. Mich’s reign was not without drama, however, as the housemates had to cope with hostile housemates in addition to losing their first wager. During the show, some of the housemates spoke with Lawrence about their experiences in the house so far.

Mpumi poured the tea, mentioning that Jareed had eyes for her and the other women in the home. McJunior and Pale opened up about how they felt PapaGhost was intense when working with his housemates while Meelay and Lerato Modise talked about getting settled, while Yolanda talked about her relationship with food at Biggie's place. Lerato Modise, Mpumi, PapaGhost, Sammy_M, and Zed are the five roommates who have been nominated for potential appearances on Sunday’s live broadcast, according to recent news.