‘Black Pop’ to honour the power of black culture in sports and entertainment

Johannesburg - E! Entertainment Television, the multi-platform brand dedicated to all things pop culture from NBCUniversal International Networks and Direct-to-Consumer (NBCUIN & DTC), recently announced that E! is newly available on DStv Access (Channel 124). Executive head of General Entertainment Channels, Georginah Machiridza, said they are extending beyond the DStv Premium and Compact packages to DStv Access and E! will now be accessible to a much larger audience, bringing many more viewers unrivalled access to Hollywood and the best of US reality television.

“We’re thrilled that our DStv Access customers will now receive the wide range of compelling pop culture and reality content that the E! Entertainment channel has to offer. From brand-new special ‘Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture’ to SAFTA-winning ‘Celebrity Game Night’, E! News, ‘Botched’ and much more, we continue striving to bring our customers the most diverse selection of content available for the greatest viewing experience possible,” she said. DStv Access subscribers can look forward to brand-new series including the premiere of “Black Pop”. In the special, honouring black excellence, E! – in partnership with NBC News Studios and Unanimous Media – explores the influence of black culture and how perseverance, excellence and an undeniable impact through music, television, sports and film changed culture forever. Machiridza added that other new series and seasons will be announced in the coming weeks. Furthermore, Access subscribers can now tune in to the compelling content line-up from E! including NBCUIN & DTC’s original production, the double SAFTA-winning “Celebrity Game Night SA”.

Based on the Primetime Emmy Award-winning NBC series “Hollywood Game Night”, each episode is a starry array of local comedians, musicians, actors and media personalities competing in raucous challenges led by host Anele Mdoda and team captains Ayanda Thabethe and Jason Goliath. Other programming now available to Access viewers include “Botched”, E! News, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, “Nikki Bella Says I Do”, “Vanderpump Rules” and “Watch What Happens Live”, among others. This special programming event will cover all genres of pop culture and entertainment, celebrating music from the gospel roots of Mahalia Jackson to the Motown sound, the 50th anniversary of hip hop, black culture’s indisputable impact on fashion, television trailblazers from Diahann Carroll to Oprah Winfrey, sports legends like Sugar Ray Leonard and Laila Ali, the evolution of black films and the pivotal talents that paved the way – all creating a cultural legacy that set the tone.

“We’re honoured to have joined forces with E! and NBC News Studios to create ‘Black Pop’ to honour and celebrate the power of black culture in sports and entertainment,” said Erick Peyton and Stephen Curry of Unanimous Media. “This special is a testament to the strength and impact of our community, and we’re grateful to all the voices who joined us in sharing their fondest memories and inspirations from years of black excellence in pop culture history. We take pride in being able to share these important cultural milestones and conversations that have influenced pop culture,” said Rod Aissa, executive vice-president, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal television and streaming. “Our collaborative partnership with E!, NBC News Studios, Stephen Curry and Unanimous Media has brought a creative perspective to this powerful special that our viewers will enjoy.”