Cape Town

Purple Rayn Boutique Hotel

Nestled in the Cecelia Forest of Constantia in Cape Town, the hotel will celebrate Heritage Day in style. The five-star hotel will host a special braai menu on September 24 where guests will sample an array of South African cuisines. For those wanting to be pampered, there are spa treatments available on the property. Located at 9 Bellevue Avenue. Call 021 110 0756 or email [email protected]

Grande Provence

The elegant Grande Provence will host a South African braai-inspired harvest table on Heritage Day.

Among the food options will be artisanal boerewors and chicken sosaties prepared on the coals in traditional half drums, home-baked bread and sweet treats. Entrance is R300 for adults and R180 for children under 12. Located on Main Road in Franschhoek. Call 021 876 8600 or email [email protected]





Johannesburg

Fairlawns Boutique Hotel & Spa

The luxurious Fairlawns Hotel will host a Heritage Picnic on their perfectly manicured gardens on September 29.

Guests will get to enjoy a proudly South African experience while they sample the braai-inspired menu. There will be live entertainment, gourmet dining and lavish views. Entrance fee is R695 and prebooking is essential. Located at 1 Alma Rd, Morningside in Johannesburg. Call 011 804 2540.

Rietvlei Zoo Farm

If you are looking for a place to braai, Rietvlei Zoo Farm is a great option.

The farm boasts a range of family outdoor activities including the Rietvlei Trails.

Their Picnic Park has beautiful gardens and lawns with lapas and braai areas. Entry to the farm is R35. Located at 101 Swartkoppies Rd, South of Johannesburg. Call 079 041 1488.

Pines Resort in Krugersdorp

With the weather getting warmer, Pines Resort is just the place to cool down at this Heritage Day.

The resort offers water slide activities, swimming pools, picnic and braai areas. There’s even a kiddies playground to keep the children entertained. Entry to the resort is R120 and tickets are available through Computicket. Located at 2 Ivan Smuts Ave, Silverfields, in Krugersdorp. Call 011 955 3845.





Durban

Durban Country Club

The club will host a heritage celebration near the Bistro restaurant on September 24.

The menu includes a three-course buffet spread celebrating some of South Africa’s famous cuisines.

Expect a live band and activities for children.

Adults pay R230, children from 7-12 pay R100 and children between the ages of 3-6 pay R60. Located at 101 Isaiah Ntshangase Road in Stamford Hill. Call 031 313 1777.

Durban Heritage Day braai

Conscious Café, together with ProVeg International, will host a plant-based Heritage Day Braai.

The event will be a community-led bring and braai, and guests are encouraged to bring along vegan food that represents their heritage. All items need to be strictly plant-based.

The braai starts at 11am, and you can bring along your pet. Located at 24B Old Main Road, Durban. Call 076 160 6431.