Budget sparks SA’s green transition and corporates must now take the lead

The national Budget’s clear reprioritisation towards electric vehicles demonstrates that government is walking the talk on emission reduction and cleaner transport,” Corporate Traveller's Bonnie Smith said. This should spur every responsible business to take tangible, positive environmental actions, she said.

The speech revealed a R964 million budget reallocation to accelerate South Africa’s transition to electric vehicles, in accordance with last year’s electric mobility ambitions. While the country lags European legislation, Smith believed this signalled meaningful progress. In addition, the finance minister confirmed no increases in general fuel levies for 2024/25 - temporarily sparing consumers further petrol and diesel tax hikes.

However, with high global oil prices sustaining pressure on airfares, companies must take the policy lead on sustainability. “Smart South African corporations should mirror this national sustainability drive within their business travel programmes. The time is now for every company to future-proof against inevitable sustainability legislation by voluntarily adopting greener travel policies now,” Smith said. She argued that as government budgets and policies got real on emission cuts, emissions-heavy business travel was bound to enter the regulatory crosshairs.

“By fast-tracking sustainability today, travel managers mitigate future turmoil when new sustainability rules disrupt the status quo. “Greener programmes also boost employer branding and ethics for recruiting top talent. Companies needn’t go green alone. Partnering with a trusted travel management company (TMC) brings expert guidance for identifying and integrating sustainable initiatives based on the organisation’s priorities and travel patterns,” Smith said. Smith recommended that every travel manager incentivise electric transport and offset flight carbon footprints.