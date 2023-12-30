Cabin crew with smart onboard functionality

QATAR Airways (QA) has introduced an in-house application that enables cabin crew to deliver personalised experiences to passengers.
In its initial phase, the application offers real-time insights on flight information, and customer and service information. The newly launched digital project equips 15 000 cabin crew with the digital tools to access real-time flight and customer updates to deliver a personalised experience on board.
This allows cabin crew to view passengers’ profiles, including privilege club members and oneworld members, as well as all special service requests and preferences for a more personalised and integrated journey with the award-winning airline.
The application also empowers cabin crew by providing access to up to date digital training materials.
In the coming months, QA will have reached the first milestone in this phase of digital transformation by providing cabin crew with more than 15 000 mobile devices.
QA Group Chief Executive Officer Engr Badr Mohammed Al Meer said the airline would complete the roll-out of the new project in multiple stages, with plans to expand its scope to Hamad International Airport and overseas airports and lounges, integrating passengers’ unique itineraries and requirements across all touch-points.
He said: “We, at Qatar Airways, are incredibly excited to introduce a new phase in the airline’s digital transformation, especially one that will enhance our world-class onboard experience. As leaders in industry innovation and digital adoption, Qatar Airways excels in identifying and responding to emerging trends for the comfort and convenience of our passengers and this project is a defining step towards a more connected and insightful interaction between our customers and staff.”
By embracing digital solutions, the airline is not only streamlining processes but is also demonstrating a commitment to reducing paper waste and taking a step towards more sustainable ways of working.
QA has taken major strides in its digital transformation this year, including its collaboration with Google Cloud to explore data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions for enhanced customer experiences and sustainability.
QA won the “World’s Best Business Class” for the 10th time at the 2023 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. The airline continues to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, Best Airline in the Middle East, World's Best Business Class Lounge and World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining at the prestigious awards held during the 2023 Paris Air Show. Qatar Airways is an unprecedented seven-time winner of the “World’s Best Airline” voted by Skytrax (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022).
QA currently flies to more than 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, voted by Skytrax as the ‘World’s Best Airport’ in 2021 and 2022 consecutively. This year, Hamad International Airport has been ranked by Skytrax as the second-best airport in the world, and received the “Best Airport in the Middle East” accolade for the ninth time in a row, as well as “World’s Best Airport Shopping”.
Saturday Star