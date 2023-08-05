Cape Town-born model Nicole Meyer scores yet another global commercial

Johannesburg - Nicole Meyer still gets a kick out of watching back her modelling shoots. She may have done hundreds of them, shot various global commercials and magazine covers, but the 31-year-old Cape Town-born model says she never gets tired of it.

“It’s crazy. I can’t really explain it,” Meyer told the Saturday Star. “I really do live for my work, and all I can be is thankful when I see the hard work pays off. And how everyone behind the scenes makes it possible.” For the past few days, the swimsuit model has been re-watching her latest commercial that she’s just finished shooting in Serbia, for renowned lemonade brand, Tube’s, latest commercial.

The commercial went live this week and will feature prominently in Serbia as well as on social media platforms. Meyer has featured as a cover girl for various well known magazines, became the face of brands such as, LiquiFruit, and has also featured in Sports Illustrated’s Swimwear Edition. “It’s always a huge achievement for me when the media in South Africa still cheers me on, it’s very special,” said Meyer.

The commercial was shot in 31 degree heat. She was also required to do stunt work. “I was stunned by how incredible the whole production went. There were about 70 hard working people on set, we shot on the rooftop of a huge building. The biggest challenge was that I had to do stunts where I was airlifted. I love to push myself and the boundaries.” Cape Town born model Nicole Meyer was chosen to star in renowned Serbian lemonade brand, Tube’s latest commercial. Supplied image. The model had to ensure her body was in peak condition to feature in the commercial.

“I had to train my core for about two weeks because of the stunts I had to do. Which meant I had to weigh a certain weight as the ropes were airlifting me and we did the scene a few times but the team was extremely supportive.” Meyer, who was also chosen to model for an international Guess campaign, has become one of South Africa’s most globally recognised models. She says gigs, like her latest Tube commercial, is the result of hard work and determination.

"I think it's important to reflect on the amazing opportunities I have had and I am proud - mostly proud of the extreme drive I was born with and moulded into. But there is still more I want to accomplish. "I think everyone that has a real passion for what they love to do works extremely hard. Personally, routine has been the key to my, personal growth and reflection." She says while her family are immensely proud of her achievements as a model, she says they still find it surreal seeing her face on magazine covers, and in commercials.

“You have to be your number one supporter. My family is still not always used to seeing me in magazines because of the poverty I come from and the way God had opened doors for me. “I am so thankful and not ashamed to say that this takes a lot of energy, but I still look back on life as a young girl with a dream coming from nothing, getting her a big break, making some mistakes but picking herself up because she’s human. We all are. We have to know that wisdom is not something you can buy, and modelling has taught me a lot about life, not only fashion.” While Meyer’s career as a model has been on an upward trajectory for years she admits it has come with plenty of challenges along the way.

“I think getting stuff done when you are going through a hard time makes me feel quite proud. The world is not the same after the pandemic. But I feel proud just by being able to live abroad and still after the pandemic, to do what I love.” She says being a model is a tougher job than most people think. Especially being a young woman travelling the globe alone. “People think models are entitled. It’s not an easy job and some agencies and other people in the industry could make life really bad for you if you don’t play by their rules. I have been doing this for a long time and it’s important that a model tells the truth behind the darkness of an absolutely beautiful creative industry.

"Yes there is rejection but I have learned how to take a no. I think when everyone watches my Instagram they think it's easy that I get to travel so much but being a woman doing all the travelling alone is sometimes scary. "Find an agency that cares about your well being. Not only as a model. I do it because it's my safe space and my freedom to create. Not to convince anyone I am good at what I do." Meyer, who currently lives in London, says it's important to have a great support system and a head strong mind.