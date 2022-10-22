Cape Town-born skater Jean-Marc Johannes glides his way to another two Guinness World Records

Johannesburg - Just how many world Guinness World Records has skateboarder Jean-Marc Johannes actually broken? Admittedly, the Cape Town-born skateboarder says he sometimes loses count himself.

“Sometimes I do find myself double-checking and counting back,” Johannes says with a chuckle. A few weeks ago, the Adidas-sponsored skateboarder glided his way to two new records, taking his tally to a whopping 10. He broke records for the most skateboard 360 frontside spins in 30 seconds and the most consecutive skateboard ollies: 323 (tied with the UK’s David Tavernor).

“The latest records were the most 360s in 360 seconds and the most consecutive ollies. The first record was held by 6, and I managed to break the record by 7, which was approved by Guinness World Records adjudicator.” “The second record was the most consecutive ollies. The previous record for that was 302, but I broke the record by doing 326, and this was approved by the Guinness World Records adjudicator.” Cape Town-born skateboarder Jean-Marc Johannes. Picture: Supplied. While no stranger to breaking records, Johannes says he is overjoyed to have once again secured his place in the record books.

“I have put in a lot of work, both on and off the board.” “My trainer has helped me get stronger on the board for any event. I am very happy about and grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the Stumbo record-breakers series, and to put South African skateboarding in the records books again.” Breaking records has always been something the Bonteheuwel-born skateboarder has dreamt of.

“It gives me the motivation to push myself, just as it did when I first picked up a world records book at the age of 10. I hope that it may inspire others, as it did me.” Aside from breaking records, the skateboarder has been excelling at skating events around the globe. Last month, Johannes returned from Switzerland, where he brought home another international podium and medal win for South Africa, placing third at the Skate Park Open and first for the Open Shred Session at the FISE Skateboarding Open Freestyle Tour.

“It’s been a good season. For most of the year, I struggled to get a visa due to a backlog, and I missed three out of four of the stops, so Switzerland was the last one, and I'm so happy that I made another podium for South Africa.” He says competing in Switzerland was an amazing experience. “The FISE Skateboarding events are always top-class, and the energy is always great. Switzerland is definitely a place I would love to revisit.”

Jean-Marc Johannes from Athlone is making waves on the skateboarding scene. Picture: Lyle Minnaar. Now the skater has cemented his place as one of the best skaters in the world. However, he admits it has taken plenty of hard work, dedication and commitment to get to where he is today. “I've worked relentlessly hard. For the past year-and-a-half, on weekdays I would be with a trainer from 5am until about 8am. Thereafter, I would skate for a few hours, and then I would be at the physio and athletic recovery centre. This continued for months.”

“I have no words that could accurately describe how hard it was, but I am very grateful to have kept the belief to the end.” When asked what it took to thrive at the highest level in his sport, Johannes said: “The most important thing is making sure my mind is in the right place. I always believed the first competition, and the hardest one of them all, is the competition in your mind, between what you know you're capable of and that thought of doubt that stops you from doing it. “Training both on and off the board is key, and then the other most important part is putting back what you're putting out, and that would be in the form of small habits, such as what I do to recover and stay focused.”

Cape Town-born skateboarder Jean-Marc Johannes. Picture: Thomas Holder. While support for skateboarding in South Africa hasn’t been great, Johannes is optimistic things will get better. “It is getting more structured. Previously we never had any skate clubs, and now we do, so I am happy that it is all falling into place, and I know it will get more support as we progress.” Despite flying SA’s flag high and breaking record after record, Johannes is yet to be acknowledged by the Department of Sport in South Africa.