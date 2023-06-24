Carping Point: There are so many things we will never know about that Ukraine trip

Johannesburg - And so, the SAA Airbus returned to OR Tambo, with its John Wick manifest of bodyguards and a handful of hacks who’d gone to cover President Cyril Ramaphosa’s peace mission to Ukraine and Russia. The aircraft eventually got as far Poland, being grounded in Warsaw where it remained, until the talks were over and it flew back. Ironically, Ramaphosa managed to get to Kyiv and then to St Petersburg where, by most accounts, he was resolute and unequivocal with President Vladimir Putin. But who knows? Putin apparently ordered the live feed stopped just after Cyril the Meek made his opening remarks.

The ongoing war won’t be stopped overnight – and the African bid is just one of many, including the Vatican, that are trying to get the two countries to the table to start speaking. History reminds us though that everyone said the same about ending apartheid in South Africa. In the end it was a host of different events and initiatives, in which the non-aligned African states played quite a considerable role in breaking the impasse. The biggest lessons for Ramaphosa, who wasn’t stuck on a stationary aircraft with rapidly filling chemical toilets for more than 26 hours, will have been salutary. Notwithstanding his own access to generators and load-shedding exemptions, it will have been interesting for him to learn that a country in the grip of a vicious war and subject to almost daily artillery and rocket barrages actually has electricity. It would have been novel for him to ride on a train from one country into another – apparently the only safe way to Kyiv from Poland – on infrastructure that has withstood 15 months of war when Transnet has been rendered almost wholly dysfunctional under almost 30 years of the ANC and entire rail networks have been destroyed and/or built over.