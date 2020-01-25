That image, shot front-on through the windscreen of a car, has given one identification expert a possible glimpse of what this man looks like. The man is driving the same black BMW X5 that was used in the drive-by shooting outside Poppy’s restaurant early on New Year’s morning. In that hail of bullets, two people died and a further six were injured.
Jeanette Naude, a facial reconstruction specialist, examined the CCTV image for the Saturday Star. While the quality of the image is poor and she stressed there was an element of speculation, she believes she was able to pick up some of the suspect’s facial characteristics.
“The person in the driver’s seat looks like a black male or could also be a dark coloured male. His head seems to be clean-shaven and he appears to have a round face shape, perhaps with fuller cheeks and prominent brows,” she said.
Three weeks have passed since the deadly shooting and sources close to the investigation have admitted they are struggling to find a motive for the shooting, as well as suspects. There has been speculation that the shooting might somehow be gang related, but sources say police have been investigating this possibility and have come up with no leads so far.