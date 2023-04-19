Celebrate Earth Day: Google reveals sustainability trends in SA

Johannesburg - In celebration of Earth Day this coming Saturday, Google released data highlighting the top sustainability-related trends in South Africa. The data showcases South Africans' growing interest in environmental issues, as they search for answers to questions and learn more about the pressing concerns of our planet. The research shows that South Africans are demonstrating a strong desire to understand environmental terms and concepts, such as global warming and climate change. In simple terms, global warming is the gradual increase in Earth's temperature due to human activities, while climate change refers to the wider effects of global warming, including changes in weather patterns and more extreme weather events. Both of these issues have a significant impact on South Africa's environment, economy and society.

The most asked questions on Google in South Africa include: – What is global warming? – What is climate change?

– What causes global warming? – What are the effects of global warming? – How to prevent global warming?

Google's data also highlights the top trending topics in South Africa, showcasing a growing interest in these areas. Flooding and heatwaves, such as the severe heatwave experienced in January 2023, are two extreme weather events that are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change. In that heatwave, temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in some parts of the country, causing widespread power outages, crop damage, and livestock deaths. This event served as a reminder of the threat of climate change and the need for South Africa to act, to adapt to a changing climate. The top trending topics are:

– Floods – Heat waves – Solar lamps

– Solar power – Environmental, social, and corporate governance – Wildfires

– Wind turbines – Wind power – Hydropower

– Carbon footprint The most searched topics showcase a range of environmental subjects that South Africans are eager to explore: – Solar energy

– Solar power – Floods – Climate

– Recycling – Climate change – Used goods

– Veganism – Sustainability – Pollution