Christmas gift guide 2021: A comprehensive list for men, women and children for your last minute holiday shopping

Johannesburg - This weekend is the last chance to get your holiday shopping done, just in time for Christmas and the holiday season festivities. The Saturday Star has compiled a comprehensive list, in no particular order, of the top gifts for men, women and children. Girls:

Unicorn Tribe Gift Box Set Average retail price: R290-R350 The mythical creatures associated with grace, purity, and innocence are arguably a staple in many young girls’ toy boxes. This festive season, you can gift the little lady in your life with the Unicorn Tribe Gift Box. The affordable assortment comes with seven unique products, which are all unicorn-themed. This includes a shimmer lotion, shampoo and conditioner, hair detangler and mesh sponge, as well as unicorn grow capsules, a unicorn tribe book and a toy game.

Karaoke Bluetooth Microphone Average retail price: R377- R397 Technology meets entertainment is this seriously cute gadget that will have your little one singing their hearts out. The Karaoke Bluetooth Microphone is a three-in-one hand-held wireless device that can be used as a music player, microphone and speaker. It is compatible with IOS as well as Android devices and offers high-quality acoustic performance. It also comes with a portable rechargeable battery and allows for two ways connection: Bluetooth connection and cable connection.

The Karaoke Bluetooth Microphone. Image from Takealot. L.O.L. Surprise Average retail price: R49.90- R999 L.O.L Surprise has become a phenomenon across the globe. These ball-sized toys for girls offer five to seven layers of surprises. Local toy enthusiasts insist that these toys are so popular that they are often sold out not only in South Africa but at major toy stores around the world. The L.O.L Surprise range also comes in a variety of toys from dolls to stationery sets and even headphones.

Boys: Universal Hoverboard cart Average retail price: R899-R999

Surprise your little speedster this festive season with a Universal Hoverboard cart. This cart is an improvement on the original hoverboard as this one has more safety features. This includes the transition into a hoverkart which allows for a comfortable seated position instead of an unstable standing one. The cart comes with an adjustable bar, allowing riders of all heights to enjoy it. The padded foam handlebars also allows for full control to start, stop and perform 360° turns with ease. Colourful Fidget Ball Toy Average retail price: R125

The age-old ball has been given a modern and educational twist with the creation of the Colourful Fidget Ball. The big rainbow ball comes with 12 holes and 11 colourful small balls inside and a sponge in the centre that allows the colourful balls to slide from one slot to the next when you press on them. You need to match all 11 balls to their corresponding coloured rings to complete the puzzle. The fidget ball toy is made from safe material and is crafted with eco-friendly abs material, non-toxic and harmless. It is also lightweight and is comfortable to hold. The Colourful Fidget Ball Toy. Image from Takealot. Lego Classic Creative Brick Set Average retail price: R399

The Classic Creative Brick Set, which is part of the world acclaimed LEGO brand, will keep your youngster entertained for hours on end as they build up a storm and take their imaginations on an adventure. This brick set comes with a wide range of Lego bricks in 33 different colours and features eight different types of windows, doors and frames. It also includes special pieces which encourage imaginative building play as well as eyes, tires and wheel rims. Women Russell Hobbs Airfryer Kit

Average retail price: R1499-R1999 The in-vogue kitchen appliance of 2021 is arguably an airfryer, which allows for crispy, juicy and healthy meals prepared in less time and with minimal effort. The Russell Hobbs Airfryer Kit works with up to 1300 watts, has a three-litre container capacity as well as overheat protection. Apart from its elegant stainless-steel finish, it also comes with a 30-minute timer with auto shut off for precise cooking, as well as adjustable temperature control and non-slip feet. GHD Platinum + Hair straightener in rose pink

Average retail price: R3500 A GHD Platinum + Hair straightener in rose pink. Image from GHD. The latest collection of hair appliances from one of the world’s largest manufacturers of hair care products is here just in time for the festive season. Wrapped in a coat of trendy rose pink, the hair appliance is GHD’s most advanced straightener to date. With infinity sensors monitoring heat distribution across the styling plates 250x a second, the GHD platinum delivers consistent, beautiful results in just one stroke. Maintaining the optimum styling temperature of 185ºC at all times, this award-winning hair straightener protects the integrity of your hair without compromising on style, giving you 70% stronger hair, 20% more shine and up to two times more colour protection.

Cape Fynbos Gin & Cordial Gift Pack Average retail price: R339 Gin continues to be one of the most popular alcoholic beverages around the world. This Cape Fynbos Gin & Cordial Gift Pack allows for a proudly South African twist and is made with hand-picked botanicals. The gift pack comes with one 500 ml bottle of the finest Cape Fynbos Gin and two 200 ml cordials: one buchu flavoured and one rose geranium.

Men Quality Waterproof Wireless F95 Sport Earpod Average retail price: R800

This is the perfect gift for exercise enthusiasts, music lovers, gamers or anyone who needs a restricted noise environment. These True Wireless Stereo Earphones, the F95c, connect via Bluetooth to your media gadgets. This allows for portable media player, mobile phone, aviation, computer, DJ, gaming, sports, audiophile, travel and internet functionalities. Because of its waterproof standard, the ear pod can resist a sustained, low-pressure water jet spray. It also can be operated with finger touch, and its design makes it comfortable to wear in all conditions. Quality Waterproof Wireless F95 Sport Earpod. Image from Takealot. 15 Piece Men’s Grooming Kit Average retail price: R299

The metrosexual movement continues to gain momentum across the globe as more men than ever before are interested in looking after their physical appearances and making sure they look their best. This 15 Piece Men’s Grooming Kit will allow the man in your life to do just. The grooming kit comes with a trimming nail clipper, a large nail clipper,a cuticle nipper and nail file as well as a dead skin fork and a pair of tweezers. Happy Socks Average retail price: R129- R199