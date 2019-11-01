Climate change expected to have "huge" impact on human health









File image. South Africa should consider using shopping malls, schools, retirement homes and community centres as freely available cooling centres to safeguard public health during heatwaves, which are predicted to become more frequent from climate change. "I've often thought that malls can be regarded as cooling centres as they often have air conditioning," explained Juanette John, an environmental health scientist at the CSIR. "But in lower socio-economic areas, there are not many of them. Then you can also look at schools, old age home and hospitals. "We can use existing facilities so people can know there are those facilities in a radius that they can get to. Personnel can set up watering stations at these centres ... We need to get together as different stakeholders to contribute to that ... to make sure cooling centres are established and to really get momentum and get things going." On Thursday, John and her colleague, CSIR meteorologist Dr Johan Malherbe, held a briefing to discuss the impact of heatwaves on human health and climate change mitigation measures in the country. John said the potential health impacts of climate change may result from direct exposure to an increase in temperatures and extreme weather events or from indirect exposure, such as changes in air quality and agricultural impacts.

The effects are felt differently in different areas and by different individuals as it is not only based on their exposure, but also on a variety of other factors.

“Obivously, there are many factors that determine why people are vulnerable and how they are vulnerable ... The impact and effect of climate change is dependent on where people live, the type of work they do and their age, among other factors," she explained.

"Therefore, the interventions that need to take place have to be based on these considerations; sometimes interventions can actually be very simple. They may range from drinking enough water to staying in well-shaded areas when it is very hot."

Yet simple solutions such as access to drinking water are not always available. "One of the things municipalities can do is raise the level of awareness in communities and make sure people have access to water, even if it's a central position so that people can access water.

"Our main role is to try to identify areas that have specific vulnerabilities in terms of heat stress hotspot areas, which makes it easier to prioritise ... The biggest challenge is how do we get all this integrated in the education, health and transport sectors, for example, so everyone realises they have a role to play ... to build resilience."

Climate change, John said, is expected to have a huge impact on health, but not enough is known about the effects of the impact that it has already had and how it may affect future impacts.

Many current health issues are climate-sensitive and may be impacted by climate change, adding an additional stressor to the health field.

"Projections of the number of hot days for South Africa into the future show that they will increase. Moving forward, we need to quantify potential risk and, for that, we need local relationships of temperature and mortality."

Some of the impacts of climate change and direct heat could cause heat stress, change the quality of air and even cause respiratory diseases.

"Old people would obviously be affected more and existing health status would also change if your immune system is severely affected by the heat. Outdoor workers who are bound by their occupation will be more vulnerable to the situation as well,” she said.

Urbanised areas are usually warmer than surrounding rural areas. To mitigate this, cities could plant more trees and vegetation, get green roofing or make more use of walls and pavements.

Malherbe said most parts of the country have been experiencing heatwaves from changes in temperatures.

September, he said, was earth's warmest September that had been recorded.

“Although we are expecting some rainfall in the next few days in the eastern and northern parts of the country, climate change is here. We need to come up with alternative ways of adapting to climate change. Farmers and the entire society must prepare for lifestyle modifications that climate change brings forth,” he said.

Rain was only expected in December and heatwaves could become more frequent in summer.

The highest temperature increases occurred in the northern parts of the country, with temperatures exceeding 40 °C.

"This is typically the time of year during which we see these types of heatwaves. Our future climate projections also indicate that these increases in temperature will continue ... The changes in the future might be bigger or greater in time."

This could have a huge impact on the occurrence of fires, for example. "Furthermore, SA does not sit with the problem of too much rain; it is generally just enough or too little. Therefore, if temperatures go up, but rainfall does not occur, the heat conditions will only become worse,” he warned.

"Temperature changes also affect our dam levels. When it's hotter on the demand side there is a larger request for water. It's not necessarily that supply will diminish but the demand size increases - people drink water more often, water their gardens more often and swimming pools evaporate. On the demand size, if you use air conditioning, that puts additional strain on the power grid."

Current drought conditions had affected the already dry and drought stricken country, aggravating existing vulnerabilities, and affeced water and agriculture.

While there are efforts underway by municipalities to gear themselves towards climate adaptation, he added: "I'm not sure if there's enough concerted effort yet."

The Saturday Star