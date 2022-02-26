Concerns over Bedfordview’s Bishop Bavin’s back-door sale as school is in R36 million of debt

Johannesburg - It’s been almost two years since the Bishop Bavin School in Bedfordview shut its doors, and there’s still no way forward for the land on which the school is situated. Now, members of the St George’s Boys Home are concerned that the buildings are being sold and children will no longer benefit from the historical site. The Anglican Church of Southern Africa, which holds the estimated 32 acres of land in trust, denied any plans to sell the land.

The school shut its doors in June 2020, and the Diocese is currently in a business rescue process, although it is adamant it’s not under business rescue. Diocesan Chancellor Roselie Manning said the Diocese is not under debt rescue and that it is only using a similar process to realign its affairs. “I am not aware of any story around the former Bishop Bavin School property, so I am not in a position to respond. The property is and remains part of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa,” she said in reply to a question by Saturday Star if there are plans to sell off the land. According to the title deeds, in possession of the Saturday Star, the Anglican Church of Southern Africa does not own the land but merely holds it in trust on behalf of the St George's Boys Home.

The home was opened in 1915 on the Bishop Bavin property but was moved in 1988/89 when the school expanded. Now the school is in debt to the tune of R36 million. The land, prime Bedfordview real estate, is said to be worth around R76 million. Director at Grace Village Management (Pty) Ltd, John Rossouw, who is also a St George’s Home Old Boys member, said he has been trying for more than a year to engage the Diocese, but his letters and pleas fell on deaf ears. “The Diocese is refusing to engage on plans for the property. The Diocese knows that it doesn’t own the land. All we want is to ensure some kind of continuance for the homes. They ran the school into the ground, and now they want to sell to save their own skins,” he said.

Director of NDE Steel and another St George’s Boys Home old boy, Mike Campbell, said the title deeds, which were drawn up in 1920, are very clear. “Under SA law, the trustees must operate in the best interest of the beneficiaries. The beneficiaries are the future generations of the St George’s Home for Boys (& girls). I find it very hard to believe that the Diocese can file for bankruptcy,” he said. In terms of the law, only companies can file for debt rescue, but the Diocese is adamant that it’s only following a similar process.

Attorney and chair of COACH, which manages the St George’s homes, Lesley Blake, said the lack of communication from the Anglican Diocese had left the property in limbo. “The title deeds very clearly state that the property is in trust for the board of the St George's Home. The Anglican church is not a company and cannot file for debt rescue. Even if they want to sell, the synod would have to approve it,” she said. Blake also did not mince her words and said she believes the liquidation process to be a pretext for a back-door sale.