Could NFL star Christian Wade be heading to South Africa to play rugby?

Johannesburg - National Football League (NFL) star Christian Wade has opened the door to a sensational move back to rugby. And the former Buffalo Bills player hasn’t ruled out a move to playing his rugby in South Africa.

Wade, who transitioned from rugby to NFL three years ago is seriously considering a move back to rugby, as he remains a free agent in the NFL. The 31-year-old former Red Rose and Wasps English rugby legend has already received offers from the Premiership, France, Australia, South Africa and even the US, where the sport is fast gathering momentum despite entrenched NFL support. While the English-born athlete has a big decision to make in the coming months, he admits that he loves South Africa.

“I would 100 million percent be tempted to play rugby in South Africa,” Wade told The Saturday Star. “I’ve always felt welcome from the first time I toured South Africa with England under-18s. This is when I first met Siya Kolisi, who has been a good friend of mine ever since.” NFL star and former rugby player Christian Wade. Supplied image. While Wade wasn’t able to reveal which clubs in South Africa have approached him for his services, he says he is tempted by a new adventure.

“The competitive nature of sport in South Africa is crazy, and I love that. Not to mention its rich heritage, the people, the food, the scenic views, and the list goes on.” He says a move to South Africa would be appealing as the country has some of the toughest rugby players in the world. “Some of my toughest, if not the toughest games I’ve played in, have been against South African sides, not to mention some of the most entertaining and exciting games.

“I’m proud to say that I have a lot of good friends who are South African. A big-time braai is definitely in order the next time I visit.” He adds that South Africa “holds a special place” in his heart. “I love it. My first time in SA was on the England under-18s South Africa Tour in 2007. I then returned in 2009 with England Sevens for the George Sevens tournament, where we won the Plate Championship and I finished top try-scorer of the tournament alongside William Ryder. I was 19.

“In 2012 I was chosen to go on tour with the England national team after an awesome debut season as a Wasps Starter. I featured in two-midweek games and scored five tries in total (top try-scorer on tour). It doesn’t stop there, I later returned to South Africa in 2016 for an England Saxons tour. I have so many great memories.” Now, he is assessing his options, but it’s likely that Wade will return to rugby. As a wing with explosive speed, he scored 82 tries, still the Premiership’s fourth-highest total, despite switching from rugby to American Football in 2018.

NFL star and former rugby player Christian Wade. Supplied image. Whoever signs him will benefit from his unmatched finishing abilities and amazing speed: he notched 10.8 seconds over 100 metres at the age of 16 – the UK junior record is 10.21 seconds – and after a pacey Premiership career, he made a typically speedy impact on the NFL with a 65-yard touchdown on debut and with his first carry. His string of rugby accolades includes the unique honour of being voted Players’ Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year in the same season (2012/13) plus recent elevation to Wasps’ Hall of Fame alongside other club stars such as Lawrence Dallaglio and Joe Worsley. He also played on the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour to Australia, but his England career stalled. Despite scoring on debut for England, he only ever gained one full international cap.

Wade grew up in High Wycombe, played age grade games for England and made his Premiership debut with Wasps in 2011. Since moving to the NFL, he has made his home in the US and married a New Yorker, Lisa Ramos, who shot to fame on the hit US show America’s Next Top Model. “My focus still remains in the NFL, but lately I have been thinking about rugby. It’s been three years since I left the UK. Rugby is where my experience lies and I would be excited to return to the Premiership, maybe even my old team, Wasps.”

FILE PHOTO: Wasps' Christian Wade celebrates after scoring a try. And Wade has his eye on chasing down the all-time try-scoring record. “I’ve secretly had my eye on the top five all-time try-scorers. I was third all-time when I left, but now I’m sitting at fourth after Chris Ashton added a few tries in the last two seasons.” He says while he wouldn’t rule out remaining in the NFL, rugby has been deep in his thoughts.

“At this moment in my career I’m looking at all my options. I’m just focusing on staying ready for whatever comes next. Since I left rugby I’ve had different teams contact me wanting to know if I will return. We will see what the future holds.” However, it isn’t an easy decision for Wade to make by any stretch. “It’s very difficult. Making decisions involving your career can be scary and sometimes overwhelming, but at the end of the day you can’t get away from it.