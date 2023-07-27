Cuppa For Cansa celebrates friendship with tea parties

Johannesburg - It’s time for the annual Cancer Association of South Africa’s (Cansa) Cuppa For Cansa campaign, which aims to bring family, friends, colleagues and social groups together to spend quality time, and have fun, with one another while supporting Cansa’s vital health-care mission of fighting cancer. Cuppa events raise funds for Cansa to offer early detection through cancer education; breast, prostate, and skin screenings; patient care and support that includes community home-based care, wig and medical equipment hire, as well as stoma care assistance.

Cansa’s national sustainability manager, Anita Snyders, said Cuppa is one of their most popular campaigns, thanks to the wonderful support received from the public, event partners and sponsors. “This year’s Cuppa theme is ‘With Friends Like Teas’ and expresses the fun, warm, caring and compassionate time spent with friends. One of my favourite sayings is ‘Friendship is not about who you spend the most time with, it’s about who you have the best time with’ and I think Cuppa events embody this beautifully,” Snyders said. The association said the theme also echoes the care and compassion of the invaluable work Cansa carries out across South Africa. Cancer patients/survivors, loved ones and caregivers need a friend when diagnosed or are impacted by cancer.

Cansa has remained committed to connecting people facing cancer with information and resources, day-to-day help as well as emotional support for over 90 years. Cansa invites hosts to host a Cuppa event. The first step is to register on the Cuppa For Cansa website or by emailing [email protected]. Both individuals and corporates can register as hosts. A regional Cansa staff partner is assigned as a staff partner to provide support with the event. Hosts are eligible to enter the national Cuppa For Cansa competition to win fantastic prizes. This competition is open to register from July 2023 to host a Cuppa from August to the end of October and nominations close at midnight on October 31.

Limited edition Cuppa For Cansa merchandise is available to purchase and make lovely gifts for Cuppa guests. Other prizes include sponsored Body Kind sports bras by Lisa Raleigh or air fryers and a final main prize of a Lisa Raleigh – bounti Bungee Studio Pro rebounder valued at R4 000 for the host raising the most funds. “Cansa is thankful to Five Roses, who is the official Cuppa For Cansa tea partner, who sponsor the limited edition production of Cuppa mugs and sponsoring tea for each event. “We look forward to welcoming our hosts and their guests and hope that they enjoy this event as much as we do. Cuppa truly brings friends together in a special way and gives them the opportunity to help us in the fight against cancer by ensuring that we can continue our care and support programmes and health campaigns to assist with cancer awareness and lowering cancer risk,” Snyders said.