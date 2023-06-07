DA demands that Steve Mabona pay back nearly R1 million for ‘illegal’ use of VIP protection

Johannesburg – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng is demanding that the Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson, Steve Mabona, pay back R865 058,98 paid by the department for his VIP protection. These were the costs spent on Mabona for being driven around by VIP security.

DA’s spokesperson on education Sergio dos Santos said that the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has no mandate and no policy to provide personal security and protection. While the Premier’s office is tasked with providing personal security and protection, it simply submitted a claim to the GDE. “This money that has been wasted by the department on Mabona’s VIP protection could have been used to fix school infrastructure and ensure a conducive learning and teaching environment for learners and teachers.

This information was revealed by the Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, in a written reply to the DA’s questions tabled in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL). According to MEC Matome, Mabona was provided with security on 399 trips totalling 19 427km. The VIP protection for Mabona included two guards, vehicles and operational costs. “The fact that the department has no policy to provide personal security and protection for staff members and that they paid for Mabona’s VIP protection means that he has unduly benefited at the expense of taxpayers.