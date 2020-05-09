Dear SA applies for some bans to be lifted

A civil society group has sent an urgent letter of demand to Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma challenging the government’s ban on e-commerce and the limitation of outside exercise to three hours a day. Dear SA’s letter raises concerns that government decisions over the lockdown “are ad hoc rather than data-driven, which has resulted in a potential massive economic overkill”. The lobby group, through its attorneys, has requested the government amend the regulations to allow for all forms of online retailing “on the grounds that this would support rather than impede the campaign to stop the spread of the virus”. It wants the government to allow citizens to engage in any form of non-group outdoor exercise during daylight hours, as opposed to the current allowance between 6am and 9am. Measures that allow the economy to operate while ensuring the health and safety of those living in South Africa are of the utmost importance, stated its lawyer Danië* Eloff of Hurter Spies, in the letter.

“Our client is not asking for all lockdown measures to be revoked. However, the restrictions on e-commerce play a limited a role in stopping the spread of the virus and they play a big role in hampering the economy.

“It is irrational to claim that allowing unfettered e-commerce is unfair to brick and mortar stores, because if given the opportunity many physical stores will choose to move their businesses online to sell their goods. This can be done by partnering with existing online retailers or by setting up their own websites.

“The opportunity amid this crisis is to advance the Fourth Industrial Revolution through innovation in e-commerce which will ignite the new economy.”

The letter notes how economist Sha’ista Goga of the Centre for Competition, Regulation and Economic Development, writes that “the key benefit of e-commerce is that it substantially reduces contact that would be experienced in physical stores”.

By opening this part of the economy, stated the letter, employees who work in manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, and transportation would be able to return to work and feed their families.

On the exercise limitations, Dear SA points to research by a group of academics in China who have studied the locations where outbreaks took place.

“The first salient feature of the 318 identified outbreaks that involved three or more cases is that they all occurred in indoor environments. Although this finding was expected, its significance has not been well recognised by the community and by policy makers.

“Indoors is where our lives and work are in modern civilisation. The transmission of respiratory infections such as Sars-CoV-2 from the infected to the susceptible is an indoor phenomenon.”

The “upshot” of their investigation is that the virus is much less likely to spread outdoors. Limiting the exercise window to three hours creates congestion and raises the risk of transmission.

“To slow the spread of the disease, people should be entitled to exercise outdoors during daylight hours.

Dear SA said the regulations in its current formulation would lead to adverse consequences, which can be avoided by making the suggested amendments, It said it supported the “fight against Covid-19 while ensuring long term economic sustainability in the benefit of all South Africans”.

The department did not respond to a request for comment yesterday.

Dear SA said it is calling for a “reasonable approach” to regulations aimed at addressing the public health issue. Eloff said if there is no response by May 14, it will be compelled to seek urgent relief in court.

“Our client, however, trusts that unnecessary litigation could be avoided and look forward to your urgent response,” he wrote.

