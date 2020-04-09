Disclose big polluter's climate information, Minister Creecy tells her department

Big polluting companies in South Africa cannot hide behind the government when it comes to their greenhouse gas (GHG) emission data. That's the "strong signal" from this week's decision by Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy ordering her department to disclose the greenhouse gas (GHG) data of the country's biggest polluters, including Sasol, Eskom, ArcelorMittal and Anglo American, said the Centre for Environmental Rights (CER) In her April 5 decision, Creecy upheld an appeal lodged by the CER against her department's refusal to disclose key GHG emissions data and GHG emission-reduction plans for 16 heavy polluters. In February last year, the CER had filed an information request to the DEFF. It provided the CER with redacted records of the companies annual GHG emissions; their plans to reduce their GHG emissions over the next five years and audit reports demonstrating whether there had been progress against these plans. But the DEFF had blacked out information such as the companies’ anticipated emission reductions for the next five years.

In December, the CER filed a PAIA appeal to Creecy calling for the disclosure of the companies’ redacted production and usage rates as well as the anticipated emissions reductions from all the companies’ pollution prevention plans and audit reports.

Creecy's decision orders the DEFF to make the redacted GHG emission values available to the CER within seven days from the end of the Covid-19 lockdown period.

"Data on companies' anticipated GHG emissions are invaluable to enable the public to properly assess emission reduction strategies of polluting companies and to inform the public and shareholders not only of the climate risks to which these companies are exposed, but the risks they pose for the whole planet," said Nicole Loser, an attorney at the CER, in a statement. "The public needs to know how companies plan to reduce their GHG emissions, to hold them accountable when they fail to do so."

In her decision, Creecy finds that her department's reasons to refuse the information were inadequate and lacking in substance and detail. "The full access to this information will foster and contribute towards transparency and accountability, which is owed to the public more so in matters pertaining to the environment," Creecy wrote.

According to the CER, Creecy, however, refused to make the activity data (namely, production and usage rates - information with operational details of the facilities) available, stating that this information could be justifiably withheld on the basis that its disclosure could weaken competitive advantage of the relevant companies. The CER said it disputes this.

"It appears from the Minister’s decision that only four of the 16 companies requested by the Minister to make submissions on the CER’s appeal, did so by the March 2020 deadline," said the CER.

"Sasol Ltd and Sappi Ltd had no objection to the redacted information being disclosed, whereas Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd and Seriti Resources Holdings (Pty) Ltd objected to the disclosure of the GHG emission data."

The CER said it and its partners are heartened by Creecy's decision "at a time when, more than ever, transparency is integral to inform the decisive climate action South Africa must take to limit our exposure to the worst climate change impacts."

The Saturday Star