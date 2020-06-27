DJ Euphonik's advice to young people: 'Take ownership of your future'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

With Youth Month drawing to a close, Themba “Euphonik” Nkosi knows all too well how important it is to be a role model for young people, especially now when the country, and the world, are in turmoil, overrun by the devastating Covid-19 pandemic. The effects of which will be felt for many years to come. For Euphonik, mentoring is just as important as being one of South Africa’s most successful DJs. And although he may not be a young person in the industry anymore, his opinion on societal issues has a great impact on the youth. He has a music show on 947, eUnite, which features a slot where aspirant DJs are introduced, and the dos and don’ts of the industry, and has since added a property feature to educate and advise young people who are interested in buying or selling property. Euphonik recently chatted to Saturday Star about his own youth.

What does Youth Month mean to you?

It’s a reminder of possibilities to me, especially in our country where freedom was fought for through bloodshed. And we now reap the benefits of being able to do and be anything we imagine.

Tell us something interesting about your own youth, which young people can learn from?

I was always the loser when I was growing up, and part of the reason for that was the effort, energy and time I used to put into things I was passionate about. So, I was hardly on the streets or out playing with other kids.

Do you think there is enough emphasis by society and government on youth today?

There isn’t and there never will be enough. What I wish could happen is that young people learn sooner rather than later to take ownership of their future and destiny. Yes, the government, your schools and parents are meant to guide you but ultimately it will be the personal choices you make daily that will make the difference in your future.

What should we be focusing on?

We all need to do our bit to make the world a better place. The best place to start is in your personal surroundings and the places you have control over. Self-growth is also critical. Take that challenge upon yourself.

If you could have a conversation with your 16-year-old self, what would you say to him?

I’d tell him to read more.

You’ve built quite a successful name for yourself; do you enjoy the limelight, or do you shy away from it?

I really enjoy what I do, and I only ever do things I enjoy. I’m not an extrovert so I do very much keep to myself, my circles and my work. It’s just unfortunate that being successful in my industry comes with the type of attention where people are not only interested in that.

Did you have any mentors growing up? Tell us about them?

One thing about mentors that I learnt at a young age is that you don’t need to meet your mentors to be inspired by them. My dad, friends, and some of the biggest players in their industries like Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, Steve Jobs are some of my mentors. Some I’ve met and some I will probably never meet.

What single piece of advice do you have for the youth of today?

There’s a big difference between your job and your work! A job is what you do to make money and your work is your calling for how you are going to positively impact the world.

The Saturday Star