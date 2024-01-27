DJ Fresh’s podcast inspires and motivates

South Africa has witnessed an increase in the number of podcasts, each offering distinctive content that speaks to their subscribers’ interests, goals, and way of life. Renowned DJ, radio host, entrepreneur, and media icon DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, has made a reputation for himself on YouTube with his podcast, "WAW! What a week with DJ Fresh”.

With a career spanning decades, Sikwane has become one of the country's most esteemed voices in the entertainment business. He celebrated bagging over 40 000 YouTube subscribers since joining the platform last year, which cemented the podcast's status as one of South Africa's fastest-growing. He shared his ideas for the show, noting that he wanted to create a place where people could be celebrated.

"I wanted to create a space where we can celebrate people, catch up with them on their week, and delve into their lives and work. It’s a platform to showcase the incredible talent, humour, and achievements of individuals from all walks of life. I hope listeners can take away something positive and feel motivated to reach their own milestones." With a blend of humour, lively dialogue, and DJ Fresh's enthusiasm for current events, the podcast offers subscribers a stimulating and revitalizing experience. The podcast has had an impressive line-up of guests, including prominent comedians Schalk Bezuidenhout, Skhumba, Celeste Ntuli, and others.

Notable celebrities who have contributed to the podcast's amusing and enlightening talks include Connie Ferguson, Pearl Thusi, Zonke, Kid Fonque, Kwenzo Ngcobo, singer-songwriter Maleh, international actor Ross Marquand, Robert Marawa, and television personality Minnie Dhlamini, among others. WAW! What a Week with DJ Fresh, also highlights the achievements of young adults making strides in various fields. It provides a platform to showcase inspiring stories in life, work, technology, and more, inspiring and motivating listeners. Every Saturday at 8:00 am, stand-alone political episodes of the podcast provide comprehensive commentary on current events in world and South African politics.