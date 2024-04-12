Double Celebration for Cape Town’s Jazz Fest

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) will celebrate its 21st edition on May 3 and 4 this year.

Also celebrating a major 21st milestone, is the eCommerce platform Loot.co.za (Loot) which will lead the pack of sponsors and partners supporting Africa’s grandest festival’s return. For Loot CEO Shakeerah Diedericks, it was a no-brainer for the company to get involved as the prominent partner at Africa’s biggest multi-stage jazz festival. “As the official presenting and merchandise partner celebrating our 21 st anniversary at the same time as the CTIJF is celebrating its 21 st staging, we felt there was a strong synergy in making this an even more memorable occasion for both of us, and our fans,” she said.

Diedericks shared that Loot will also be offering products on show nights, from across its platform and at 2003 prices, some of which as low as R21 and others at massive discounts. Touch screens will be on site and festival goers will get first pick at the offers from a curated shop of goodies (including TVs and household appliances) only for the CTIJF. The CTIJF has an illustrious history with serious global street cred, not only among the patrons, known as Festinos, who frequent the festival from all over the world, but its ever-evolving line-up of artists that represent jazz’s heritage and future. The festival also has the kudos for presenting the biggest spread of international artists. Brands that have connected with the festival in its 21st iteration are as diverse as the 31 artists /groups who will grace the four re-imagined stages.

Other notable partners include the City of Cape Town as official host city, Paramount Pictures whose BET Africa brand will be keeping an eager eye out for fashion-forward- Festinos, SAA which has come to the party with a package to help fans take flight, while Stella Artois and PenBev will help hydrate thirsty Festinos. Headset Solutions who are making listening pleasure just that bit more amped, as well as digital gateway Ozow are also in the mix. Orleans Cosmetics and Fabiani will on hand to keep VIP fans feeling and looking “absolutely fabulous”, with Conde Nast’s Glamour and GQ titles on the lookout for tomorrow’s style setters. Raymond Weil watches will mark the time of this year’s celebration. No event would be successful or get public recognition without the tireless and creative efforts of the media, and the festival organisers are grateful to all the media who have welcomed the festival’s return, especially Independent Media, Heart FM, IOL, Africa Community Media, Volt Africa, and Magic 828.

espAfrika, organisers of the CTIJF, said: “As we have said in the past, there is an African adage that goes along the lines of ‘it takes a village to raise a child’, and so it is with this festival. The CTIJF is a success for so many reasons, not least of all because of the experience our Festinos enjoy, and their loyalty over the years but also because of our partners and the smart brands who recognise the value in what we do and how it can add value on so many different levels. “Thank you for your patience over the past four years or so, it’s good to be back and it’s great to have you with us for today and for a while to come.” Over the years, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, has not only found itself a warm place in the hearts, minds, and souls of its diverse fan base, but for artists too. Some of the artists whose careers have blossomed since performing at the festival include the divine Lira, Freshlyground, Black Coffee, Simphiwe Dana, Thandiswa Mazwai, Shekhinah, Jonathan Rubain, Goldfish, Goodluck, The Soil, Makifkizolo, the late AKA, YoungstaCPT, Beatenberg, The Brother Moves On, and Sho Madjozi and more including several of the artists on the 2024 line-up.