Double murder and kidnapping in Eldorado Park

A frantic police search is underway to find an Eldorado Park man who was allegedly kidnapped from an alleged drug den in the area. The house is also the scene of a double murder in what residents said was a drug deal gone wrong. Hours after the discovery of the two bodies, another body was found at the Klipriviersoog Cemetery, between Eldorado Park and Lenasia, but police cannot confirm whether the murders are linked. Residents claim 29-year-old Miikhail Klizanie, was allegedly taken from the house in Boundary Road in Extension 9 by unidentified men in a white car and his whereabouts remain unknown. According to witnesses, he was shoved into the boot of the car. Police are investigating a case of murder and kidnapping after they found the bound bodies of two men inside the house. Angus Klizanie, the brother of the missing man, told The Saturday Star he was awoken in the early hours of Friday morning by his aunt who claimed that his brother was calling for help from the house in Boundary Road.

“I didn’t take it seriously and ignored my aunt. I went back to bed. Eventually, I got up and dressed. On our way there, another woman called out to me that men had left with my brother. She said his hands and feet were tied and he was bloody,” said Klizanie.

A neighbour, who lives in the same street, said he peeked into the alleged drug den where Mikhail was allegedly held and said the walls were covered in blood.

Mikhail’s mother, Sandra Klizanie, said she doesn’t know what led to the circumstances of her son’s captivity and removal but pleaded with the people who took him to let the law run its course.

“What they did is not right. If he did something wrong, they should take him to the police. He is not a naughty boy. I last saw him on Monday night. I still sent him to the shop and that was around 7.30,” said the stricken mother.

Klizanie said she assumed Mikhail was sleeping at a friend’s house and didn’t worry too much when he didn’t come home for four days.

“Right now, I feel very sad. This is mob justice,” she said.

MMC for Community Safety in Eldorado Park Margaret Arnolds said the murders may be linked to drugs and Uber hijackings in the area.

“This is a sad day for Eldorado Park. It’s a sad day for Johannesburg. We don’t know what happened and why. All we know is that one of our own was put into a car. Please don’t hurt our children. Just leave him somewhere where we can find them,” pleaded Arnolds.

She also called on local police to respond to all calls for help.

“Let’s leave the politics. Let’s step up for our children and our community,” she said.

A police officer, stationed at Kliptown SAPS, Hitler Ngwenya, said they received calls from neighbours at around 2am on Friday about someone screaming for help.

“When our officers were finally able to forcefully open the doors of the house, we found two bodies tied up,” he said.

An eyewitness said angry community members prevented the pathology van from leaving the crime scene to allow the families of the two deceased men to view the bodies.

The Saturday Star