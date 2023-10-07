Dr Paul Nassif from E!’s hit series ‘Botched’ on the quest for beauty

Johannesburg - Dr Paul Nassif has seen it all. The good, the bad, the ugly and the downright over-the-top plastic surgery gone wrong, and leaves viewers around the world mystified.

Yet, at the same time they have a morbid fascination with how something meant to improve your quality of life can go so horribly wrong. Nassif is a world-renowned facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon who specialises in obtaining natural results in both rhinoplasty and ageing face rejuvenation. The co-star of the popular TV hit series “Botched” has received international recognition by patients, peers, and the media for his innovative surgical techniques. Patients from around the world come to the Nassif MD Plastic Surgery Center in Beverly Hills for help in correcting some of the most complicated cases.

Independent Media sat down with Nassif to talk about his work and to find out the “why’s and how’s” of plastic surgery gone wrong. Elective cosmetic surgical procedures like the facelift or rhinoplasty had been performed for several decades, but didn’t really gain popularity until the 1970s and 1980s. Initially, it was just the rich and famous who were among the first to use these elective aesthetic surgeries to enhance their appearance, but now it’s almost every mother’s child that chooses to go under the knife in the quest for beauty and the bizarre. “I often see patients who have gone too far. Their bodies have been damaged and destroyed by too much plastic surgery. Recently I had twin patients who had body transformation, and piercings done. They actually looked comical,” said the man who cuts into the faces and bodies of the world’s stars.

Nassif has authored numerous peer review articles and regularly lectures across the globe. He is a director of a fellowship training programme that is accredited by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Through the fellowship, he teaches young facial plastic surgeons his pioneering procedures. He is also a diplomate of the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, diplomate of the American Board of Otolaryngology (the study of diseases of the ear and throat) and Head and Neck Surgery, and assistant clinical professor at the University of Southern California’s School of Medicine.. “I must admit that most of the patients I see, about 70% opt for surgery because of vanity. Only 30% of cases are where surgery is medically required. Most of the time I advise against plastic surgery but 90% of those people go ahead and do it anyway and only 10% listen to me,” he giggled. Nassif has put years of research into the development of his two skincare lines to protect the skin from harmful environmental factors. He has been featured in the media on several occasions to promote greater understanding of cosmetic surgery. His work, including his revision rhinoplasty procedures and his “Anti-Gravity Facelift”, have been featured on “Entertainment Tonight”, “Good Morning America”, “People Magazine”, “USA Today”, the “Los Angeles Times”, the Associated Press and “The Wall Street Journal”.