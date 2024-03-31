Dyslexic children are not “dumb”, they have a learning disorder

Dyslexia is classified as a learning disorder where an individual struggles to read. The disorder affects a person's ability to decode words, break them down into syllables and then, read. With the presented difficulties, they experience challenges in reading, writing and spelling. However, the learning disorder is not a determinant of one’s intelligence.

Dyslexia is one of the most common learning disorders, it affects close to 7% of people globally, but it is prevalent among children. Child Mind Institute (CMI), a mental health service provider for children and their wellbeing, states that approximately 90% of children with learning disorders have dyslexia, and research noted dyslexia affected more boys than girls; however, current research says both genders are equally affected by the learning disorder.

It often happens that children are diagnosed later with dyslexia into adulthood, because of limited knowledge of the disorder especially, in poor households and schools, hence, undiagnosed children are attributed to be slow learners and are not intelligently inclined. Disability Info South Africa (DISA) notes indicators of dyslexia are speech delay, trouble following directions, challenge to learn simple rhymes and sounding out new words; reading in reverse, the struggle to read and spell, and children find reading and writing tiring and frustrating, which affects their emotional state.

Furthermore, CMI says when parents notice reading challenges in their children, they must conduct an evaluation test for diagnosis for early intervention with the school, and if results show reading difficulties, further assistance must be sought. The parent must perform an evaluation with a speech therapist, neuropsychologist, a reading specialist and psychologist. Also, for early intervention, with the support from the child’s school accommodating his/her needs, CMI writes “a child, as soon as a gap between intelligence and reading skills is apparent — and evidence shows it can be seen in first grade — it’s a good idea to get help [reading evaluation]. Earlier intervention is important not only to help kids catch up but to boost their fragile self-image, which is damaged by continuing struggle in school and comparisons with peers.”

Treatment/emotional support